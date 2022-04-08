Peter Obi Not Fit For Nigerian President, Achieved Only Boreholes, Roads In Anambra – Asari Dokubo

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has stated that a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, recorded zero achievements when he was Governor of Anambra State.

Dokubo noted that Nigerians needed someone better to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, noting that the former governor provided only boreholes and roads.









He made this known while speaking with Arise TV, while challenging Nigerians celebrating the achievement of the presidential aspirant to travel to other countries to see real achievements.

He said, “I have visited Anambra State several times and I have not seen anything Peter Obi did that is different from digging boreholes and constructing roads. These are not things, please.

“Go to Cape Verde which is not far from here, you will think that you are in Europe. These are African countries that are not producing anything. Somebody from Anambra State, with Onitsha, Nnewi and money from Abuja, all you can see is erosion. People keep saying he achieved something and I have been asking, what is the achievement?

“Some of us have travelled to see things and that is why one musician said, “Travel and see. travel and see things”. I cannot consider Peter Obi for presidency.”

Meanwhile, Obi during his declaration in March at Awka while addressing the royal father’s and Presidents-General of the 181 communities in the state at Government House, Awka, said “After a careful study of the country, I noticed that we’re too divided and I promise to lead a united and secure Nigeria to be able to attract foreign investments.

“The Nigeria I will lead will create jobs, boost our economy, improve education. If I have the opportunity, I will turn around the country for the better.”

