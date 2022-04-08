Concert Review: Tkay Maidza Left New York City Crowd ‘Shook’ Along Her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ Tour

It’s lonely at the top, according to Tkay Maidza’s ponytail. This rapper opened for Billie Eilish and will open for Flume this year. In April 2022, the artist stopped at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom in conjunction with her Last Year Was Weird tour. Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s review of the concert.

Tkay Maidza released ‘Last Year Was Weird Vol. 3’ in 2021

Tkay Maidza performs during LiveXLive The LiveOne Party at the Nobu Hotel Restaurant and Lounge Caesars Palace | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for LiveXLive

Maidza’s first full-length album was the self-titled 2016 release, complete with 14 new tracks. Since then, this rapper/singer/songwriter has become one of music’s up and coming artists, cementing her place with songs like “Where Is My Mind,” “You Sad,” and “24k.”

Last year marked the third edition of Maidza’s Last Year Was Weird, the final part of a COVID-inspired trilogy. Some tracks featured Baby Tate and UMI, each earning thousands of Spotify plays. In 2022, the artist was nominated for NME Best Solo Act in the World Award. She also embarked on her 2022 tour as a solo artist, stopping at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Tkay Maidza – You Sad (Official Video)" width="500" height="281" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8WjKZbxlaFA" class="lazy-yt" srcdoc=" ▶ ” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/8WjKZbxlaFA?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>[embedded content]

Tkay Maidza was anything but ‘so sad’ at her sold-out New York City concert

Despite performing “You Sad,” Maidza told her audience that she was so happy to be there, in person, with her fans. As a headliner, the self-proclaimed “yung grasshopper” breathed life into her performance, throwing a cover into her setlist and spotlighting her two talented bandmates.

This concert was sold out — and for a good reason. Maidza’s music is worth the listen and definitely worth seeing live. The unique combination of pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance just works for her voice, highlighted with live versions of songs “Kim” and “24k.”

Her Kim persona was even echoed with Maidza’s black and green outfit, intentionally or unintentionally referencing Kim Possible’s Shego. Like Eilish, Maidza put in added effort to make sure her fans were feeling good, asking them to shout back “b****, I’m good” throughout the performance.

She even took to social media after her concert, tweeting, “Y’all every show was basically solddd out like huhhh! it’s insane how much energy you guys bring ~ last year was weird forever.”

Added props to Maidza for featuring one of the most engaging and present opening acts. KAH-LO turned her set into a full experience, definitely bringing the ginger and getting “lit” on a Wednesday in New York City. (She told the audience that she recently got off a plane from Nigeria to perform — something she would only do for Tkay.)

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Tkay Maidza – 24k (Official Video)" width="500" height="281" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vuK5UUokdFs" class="lazy-yt" srcdoc=" ▶ ” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/vuK5UUokdFs?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>[embedded content]

Tkay Maidza opened for Billie Eilish on her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour

Before the Last Year Was Weird shows, the “HAZY” rapper was an opening act on two dates of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour. She’ll appear as an opener for Flume’s tour, also taking to the Pitchfork Music Festival stage in July.

Music by Maidza is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Willow Smith Sparks Billie Eilish Feud Rumors By Unfollowing Her and Dropping Out of ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

Sourced From Nigerian Music