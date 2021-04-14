Peruzzi speaks his truth on sleeping with Davido’s Chioma
Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi has slammed rumour mongers who alleged that he had a sexual relationship…
Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor
Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi has slammed rumour mongers who alleged that he
had a sexual relationship with Davido’s baby mama Chioma.
The singer said he still gets
shocked once in a while when such an absurd story is shared on social media.
Speaking on the latest episode
#WithChude, Peruzzi said: “Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who
helped me. Do you know how crazy that is? Even if you hate me, what did Davido
do to you? So right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”
Peruzzi also opened up to host
Chude Jideonwo, about how he was able to give his new single the publicity it
needed despite the shocking news of his mother’s death, his unexpected 2baba
and Gaaga collaboration, and the unfounded social media speculation about his
affair with Chioma.
Amid mourning his beloved mother
who had died just two days after the release of his hit single, ‘For your
pocket’, Peruzzi explained to Chude that having his team handle the song’s
publicity afforded him the time he needed to grieve.
“I had just dropped ‘For your
Pocket’, and then my mum died two days after. I had to take my time to cry but
at the same time try to hide from my guys because we were already tweeting
about the release of the new song, and I did not want them to stop. After a
while, I had to tell them to allow me when it’s time to cry, and I would not
disturb them, but whatever they did, they should not stop tweeting about it. I
would go into the shower and cry, allow the water to wash away the pain, but
once I was out, it was back to work. It was at that time that Davido posted my
song on Snapchat, and that gave my career the boost it needed,” he said.
The musician went on to tell the
story of how he got featured in the song that shook the Nigerian music industry
in 2018. “Gaaga called me one morning, [saying] that we should vibe in the
studio and that 2Baba was going to be there as well, and I said okay. I had
already planned everything I would tell 2Baba because I had not met him before that
time. When I got there, everything I planned on telling him was what he was
telling me. He was bowing his head to me, and I was confused. I just kept
saying, don’t do this to me; you are 2 Baba. What he did that day, I will never
forget. We released the video, and it scattered Nigeria. Amaka gave me that
older and more mature-minded audience. It was a song everyone could relate to,
and it skyrocketed my career.”
