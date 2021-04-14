Peruzzi speaks his truth on sleeping with Davido’s Chioma

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi has slammed rumour mongers who alleged that he had a sexual relationship…

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor

Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi has slammed rumour mongers who alleged that he

had a sexual relationship with Davido’s baby mama Chioma.

The singer said he still gets

shocked once in a while when such an absurd story is shared on social media.

Speaking on the latest episode

#WithChude, Peruzzi said: “Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who

helped me. Do you know how crazy that is? Even if you hate me, what did Davido

do to you? So right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”

Peruzzi also opened up to host

Chude Jideonwo, about how he was able to give his new single the publicity it

needed despite the shocking news of his mother’s death, his unexpected 2baba

and Gaaga collaboration, and the unfounded social media speculation about his

affair with Chioma.

Amid mourning his beloved mother

who had died just two days after the release of his hit single, ‘For your

pocket’, Peruzzi explained to Chude that having his team handle the song’s

publicity afforded him the time he needed to grieve.

“I had just dropped ‘For your

Pocket’, and then my mum died two days after. I had to take my time to cry but

at the same time try to hide from my guys because we were already tweeting

about the release of the new song, and I did not want them to stop. After a

while, I had to tell them to allow me when it’s time to cry, and I would not

disturb them, but whatever they did, they should not stop tweeting about it. I

would go into the shower and cry, allow the water to wash away the pain, but

once I was out, it was back to work. It was at that time that Davido posted my

song on Snapchat, and that gave my career the boost it needed,” he said.

The musician went on to tell the

story of how he got featured in the song that shook the Nigerian music industry

in 2018. “Gaaga called me one morning, [saying] that we should vibe in the

studio and that 2Baba was going to be there as well, and I said okay. I had

already planned everything I would tell 2Baba because I had not met him before that

time. When I got there, everything I planned on telling him was what he was

telling me. He was bowing his head to me, and I was confused. I just kept

saying, don’t do this to me; you are 2 Baba. What he did that day, I will never

forget. We released the video, and it scattered Nigeria. Amaka gave me that

older and more mature-minded audience. It was a song everyone could relate to,

and it skyrocketed my career.”

Click link to watch a part of Peruzzi’s interview

#WithChude.

#WithChude is a special series of

targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that

enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude

show every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, with reruns every Sunday on

Wazobia TV at 5 pm and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on

Spotify, iTunes, among other podcast platforms, every Wednesday at 10:00 am.

Everyone can join the conversations.

Sourced From Nigerian Music