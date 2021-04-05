Peruzzi drags former record label boss on Nancy Isime’s show

He said, “You are still going on social media, it means it’s not favouring you now. Me, I’m good… Me, I like court. He [Patrick] got me arrested one time now, I landed from Lagos to Abuja, I had a show and he got me arrested. You say you have an artist, right and that you have a contract and the artist breached the contract.

“That means if you go to court, you would win [the case] for sure right? So why don’t you just go there?“

Anyaene captured the video and reposted on his social media with the caption, “Hey @Peruzzi_VIBES. OK I have kept quiet for a minute because ur lawyers begged I stopped social media until after the court case. I arrested u and you cried as usual, I have so much to leak but the contract is enough. you’re Clown for real.“

In the background, he can he heard saying, “This guy is an a**hole for real, ingrate… bastard.”

In January 2020, the Anyaene had taken to Twitter to drag Peruzzi and Davido via a long, viral Twitter thread. Peruzzi then responded with lighthearted jibes.

On the same day, Pulse Nigeria had an exclusive chat with Anyaene, during which he revealed some interesting facts.

Peruzzi is set to release his fourth body of work, Rum and Boogie on April 9, 2021.

