Pero is Tuface‘s second wife – Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem alleges

Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has agreed with Nigerians who allege that Pero, ex-lover to Nigerian singer, Tuface is not his baby mama but his second wife.

The singer made the comments in a post on his social media account while reacting to the controversy in the Idibia household.

Recall that Annie Idibia had taken to her Instagram handle to accuse her husband, Tuface Idibia of defying their marriage and spending a night r with his ex-lover, Pero.

Reacting, Abdulkareem said any woman who has three children for one man is his wife and not his baby mama.

“How can someone have 3 children for a man and you people still say she’s a baby mama?

“That’s his second wife fam,” he wrote.

