Paymentology and Blackbullion South Africa to empower financially savvy youth

Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor in empowering banks and top-performing fintechs with advanced payment solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Blackbullion South Africa, a leading financial literacy platform.

The partnership is aimed at promoting financial literacy among youth in South Africa by sponsoring young people from Amathuba Collective on the Blackbullion South Africa platform.

Amathuba Collective is a social enterprise that directly serves and impacts youth from urban under-resourced, instable communities by means of creating supportive ecosystems, fostering mental health and improving family economic stability through economic participation and financial inclusion.

Paymentology is committed to improving the financial wellbeing of people around the world, and this partnership is one step towards that goal. As part of Paymentology’s Changing Lives Programme, this sponsorship is providing young people with the financial knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life.

“We are proud to partner with Blackbullion South Africa to promote financial literacy among youth,” said Paymentology head of Programme Management & Sustainability, Drisha Kirkman. “Many young people in South Africa do not receive the financial education they need to make informed decisions about their finances. This lack of financial literacy can lead to poor financial decisions, debt, and other financial challenges that can have long-lasting impacts. We are committed to improving financial literacy amongst South African youth as it is essential for success in life.”

Blackbullion South Africa is a leading financial education platform that provides young people with access to interactive courses and tools to help them develop the skills they need to manage their finances. The platform is designed to be engaging, easy to use and low in data usage, making it ideal for youth in South Africa.

“We believe that financial education is a crucial step towards creating a more equitable society, and we are thrilled to partner with Paymentology to make that a reality for youth from the Amathuba Collective.” said WaFunda CEO, Leana De Beer.

WaFunda is a for-profit social enterprise that delivers a localised version of Blackbullion, a UK based education platform, to the South African market.

“By sponsoring access for youth to our platform, Paymentology is helping to ensure that more young people receive the tools and resources they need to achieve upward financial mobility , which helps us in our mandate of driving impact at scale.”

Paymentology is committed to creating impact through its social initiatives as part of its Changing Lives programme. Partnering with Blackbullion South Africa to promote financial education and inclusion among youth aligns with its core business as a financial services provider as well as the organisation’s focus on doing good. Blackbullion South Africa is the ideal partner to help drive this strategic impact and to demonstrate the power of collaboration.

