Part of new Libya cabinet sworn in at eastern-based parliament

The Libyan parliament’s pick for prime-minister has accused his rival in Tripoli of blocking ministers-in-waiting from travelling to Tobruk, in the east of the country, seat of the Assembly.

Former interior minister Fathi Bashagha was appointed last month by the war-torn country’s parliament.

His administration was scheduled to be sworn-in this Thursday.

Reports in the Libyan media suggest that two members of the cabinet, approved by Parliament on Tuesday, were detained as they headed to the east of country.

On Thursday, Bashagha’s choice for economy and trade announced his resignation denouncing irregularities during last Tuesday’s vote of confidence.

Since 2014 that Libya’s parliament has been operating from Tobruk following the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

In February last year Abdulhamid Dbeibah was appointed head of an interim government with a mandate to lead the country to elections to be held last December.

The polls were postponed indefinitely amid bitter disputes over their legal grounds and the presence of divisive candidates. Dbeibah has refused to cede power except to an elected government.

