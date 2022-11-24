Panel discussion: Addressing Sexual Exploitation Abuse and Harassment (SEAH) in Development Bank Operations, Recommendations and Lessons learned

Who: The African Development Bank’s Independent Recourse Mechanism (IRM)

When: 8 December 2022, 3:00pm to 4:30pm GMT

Where: Virtual, REGISTER HERE

We are pleased to invite you to the IRM’s panel discussions on “Addressing Sexual Exploitation Abuse and Harassment (SEAH) in Development Bank Operations, Recommendations and Lessons learned.”

The event will take place virtually on 8 December 2022, from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm GMT. It will bring together experts from the African Development Bank , the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and the Safeguarding Resourcing and Support Hub, to share their experiences about SEAH in a development context, as well as information about progress made, and ongoing challenges in addressing SEAH in operations.

Objectives

The event will specifically look to:

Raise awareness among Bank staff and key stakeholders, particularly CSOs, of the existence of a policy addressing SEAH in AfDB-financed operations Provide guidance and emerging best practice on how to address issues of SEAH in development operations.

Speakers will include

E.D. Oren Whyche-Shaw, U.S. Executive Director on the AfDB board.

Andrea Cullinan, Global Lead, Gender, and Gender-Based Violence, IFC

Daniela Greco, Senior Social Development Specialist and Focal Point on GBV, World Bank

Oge Chukwudozie, Global Safeguarding Advisor with the Safeguarding Resource and Support Hub (RSH), and

Danielle Cornish-Spencer, Head of Portfolio and Principal Consultant, SDDirect

The webinar will feature panel discussions and a Q&A session to be conducted in English with interpretation in French.

