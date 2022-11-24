Ghanaian Female Music Star Vows To Go Naked If Black Stars Beat Portugal 3-0

Top Ghanaian musician, Sister Afia, has vowed to go naked if the Black Stars beat Portugal 3-0 in their Qatar 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday.

Otto Addo-led side will hope to become the first African team to record a win at the ongoing World Cup.

So far, Tunisia and Morocco each have a point following goalless draws against Denmark and Croatia respectively.

And ahead of the game, Sister Afia stated in a tweet monitored by ghanasoccernet.com, that if the Black Stars win 3-0, she will record a live naked pool video of herself.

“If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop my self in a pool ON LIVE 😂😂😂 so God help me 🙏🙏🙏”, she tweeted on Tuesday.





Sister Afia

Meanwhile, Black Stars defender Denis Odoi believes they can draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s remarkable victory over Argentina.

“Of course, seeing what Saudi Arabia have achieved just proves that you have to play all the matches. It’s not because you are a smaller country than your opponent that everything is a foregone conclusion.

“And then, based on my experience, this season in the Champions League, nobody would have given us a chance to go to the round of 16. And yet, after four matches, we qualified. So my takeaway is that when you play as a team, you can do anything.”

