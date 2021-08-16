Home | News | General | Orange hawker adopted by Reverend Esther Ajayi is grown, chubby in new video, sings song that made him viral

Life has indeed taken a positive turn for a young Nigerian boy, Ayomide, who became a viral sensation on social media two years ago

The young man adopted by Reverend Esther Ajayi was recently spotted looking all grown up and chubby in a video shared on social media

Many Nigerians couldn’t help but hail the clergywoman for completely turning Ayomide’s life around for better

A young Nigerian boy, Ayomide, is now living a much better life two years after he went viral in the online community for his angelic voice.

Ayomide, who was once an orange hawker had caught the attention of social media users after he was filmed singing a gospel song as he sold to a customer.

Ayomide spotted with his adopted mother Reverend Esther Ajayi.

Photo: @love_of_christ/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Luckily for the young man, popular clergywoman, Reverend Esther Ajayi took interest in him and decided to adopt him as a child.

In a recent video shared on the clergywoman’s Instagram page, the young man was seen looking all grown and chubbier than he was years ago when he was discovered.

Ayomide was sighted just beside the clergywoman during a church session and he sang the same song that changed the trajectory of his life years ago.

See the post below:

Social media users react

Many Nigerians who followed Ayomide’s story back in the days couldn’t help but thank God and the clergywoman on his behalf.

Read some of the comments below:

oloriakala said:

“Awwww! Cee ayomide! God bless you ma.”

olumideolorunfunmi said:

“Mummy you are doing well my. God will continue to bless you MA.”

mrlilgaga said:

“The world is a better place if we all have a good heart.”

swizzbillzz said:

“If everyone of us can contribute the little we have to assist one another .. we can make the world a better place.”

yetundebakare said:

“He said I’ll have mercy on whom I’ll have mercy When it’s your time ! It’s your time.”

4-year-old content creator Darasimi performs Oniduro Mi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media sensation Darasimi warmed the hearts of internet users with her latest lip-sync video.

The 4-year-old girl was seen in a TikTok video where she gave a short and interesting performance of the gospel song Oniduro Mi.

The video racked in different reactions from fans and followers who were in awe of the little girl’s talent.

Source: Legit.ng

