Ooni Ogunwusi And His Oloris! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), was born on the 17th October 1974. He is the 51st traditional ruler of Ife kingdom succeeding the late flamboyant Ooni Okunade Sijuwade in 2015. Oba Ogunwusi is the Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His marital life is fraught with controversies and gossips. Even as a teenager he had had his first child (Adeola Aanuolouwapo Ogunwusi) with another teenager named Omolara Olatubosun in Ibadan. In 2008 King Ogunwusi married Adebukola Bombata from whom he separated in 2016. And from 2016 to 2017 he was married to Zaynab Otiti Obanor from Edo State. That marriage ended in a divorce!

In October 2018 he married Prophetess Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi. Even while officially married to Olori (Queen) Naomi he was once rumoured to be married to another ‘Olori’ named Ashley Afolashade whom he introduced to his birthday party guests as his ‘wife’ in October 2021!

Of course the Ooni is a handsome man and he is a modern king with sophisticated taste. He is powerful and age is on his side too! Such a man should ordinarily be any lady’s kind of husband any day anywhere. In the kingdom everything that guarantees a worthy life is available. No one (not the least an Olori) could make any claim of deprivation by the occupant of the throne.

Recently the social media was set on fire as it were when sensational news of elite divorce surfaced on Instagram authored by no other than Olori Naomi herself. Olori Silekunola Naomi issued a lenghty statement announcing her marriage with Ooni Ogunwusi was over.

She delved into many issues including how she met the Ooni without any intermediary; how she believed she was his only wife during the marital blissful years; how she had never conceived before delivering Prince and how a certain girl rumoured to be her daughter was her niece.

