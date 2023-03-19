One-day CEMAC summit ends in Cameroon

Heads of state from the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) met on Friday in Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, for a one-day summit to discuss the region’s economy and impact of the war in Ukraine.

In a final statement, the heads of state welcomed the “exceptional” economic measures undertaken by the group’s members to mitigate the impact of the conflict.

“We are fully satisfied because the objectives sought have been achieved by our heads of state and I believe that the best is yet to come in terms of sub-regional integration”, said Désiré Jean Claude Owono Menguele, Cameroon’s Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea.

The meeting, which began at ministerial level on Wednesday, also saw 90-year-old Paul Biya pass on the mandate as head of the conference to Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera for one year.

The six-nation group comprises the Central African Republic, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Congo in addition to Cameroon, in a union around a common currency, the CFA franc.

Sourced from Africanews