Okonjo-Iweala says no to ‘business as usual’ at the WTO

The new director-general of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said she is ready to tackle the challenges of the institution.

Ngozi will take over the role effective March 1, becoming the first woman and also African to lead the WTO.

Her appointment was made shortly after WTO held a special general council meeting on Monday.

Okonjo-Iweala is to succeed Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who unexpectedly left the WTO at the end of August 2020, a year early than expected.

Reacting to her new appointment, the  66-year old said thank you to “WTO members for finalizing my election today and making history.

In the 73 years of GATT and WTO, honored to be First Woman and First African to lead.

But now the real work begins. Ready to tackle the challenges of WTO. Forget Business as usual!”

Okonjo-Iweala previously served as Nigeria’s finance minister on two occasions and once as a foreign affairs minister.

She also served as former managing director of the World Bank.

