Ogun School of Nursing forms not yet out- Official

The Ogun State Government has called on members of the to disregard advertisements making rounds on social media on the sale of admission forms into its School of Nursing and Midwifery.

This is contained a statement the Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Health, Adesanya Ayinde on Friday Abeokuta.

It described the people behind it as fraudulent elements, while assuring that the information the admission forms would be made when it was time to commence the sales.

Ayinde urged parents and members of the to avoid patronising fraudsters who paraded themselves as agents of the Ogun State Ministry of Health.

The Permanent Secretary warned that government would not be responsible any transaction the knowledge of the School Authority.

He said  that any parent, guardian or would-be student who fell prey to such transaction would face the music alone. (NAN)

