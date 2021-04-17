Ogun School of Nursing forms not yet out- Official





The Ogun State Government has called on members of the public to disregard advertisements making rounds on social media on the sale of admission forms into its School of Nursing and Midwifery.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Health, Dr Adesanya Ayinde on Friday in Abeokuta.

It described the people behind it as fraudulent elements, while assuring that the information for the admission forms would be made public when it was time to commence the sales.

Ayinde urged parents and members of the public to avoid patronising fraudsters who paraded themselves as agents of the Ogun State Ministry of Health.

The Permanent Secretary warned that government would not be responsible for any transaction without the knowledge of the School Authority.

He said that any parent, guardian or would-be student who fell prey to such transaction would face the music alone. (NAN)

