Ogranya isn’t slowing down with new club-ready EP ‘Treasure’

In keeping up with Project 52, Ogranya’s artistic plan to have music released weekly, the singer-songwriter is now out with 4-track EP Treasure which he teamed up with producer Kesmap for.

Ogranya’s expanding catalogue is just as interesting as his sonic choices and it shines brightest on his latest effort, an opulent, club-disco-pop project as heard on titular opener Treasure, then the glowing neon melodies of Suffocate, and the soaring, levitating bent of tropical house closer Running. Evoking the mood of sweaty dancefloors especially in our current bubble of confinement, Ogranya invites listeners to dance.

Still maintaining his lyrical candor about love and desire, recognition has to go to Kesmap’s production touch, which is particularly pristine. ”I met Kesmap through a mutual friend in 2015 and soon enough realized how good a musician he was. He especially took keen interest in my sound and asked that we collaborate. I had a lot to learn and nothing to lose so I agreed to it.” Ogranya says.

Last month, Ogranya was featured on YNaija’s Next Rated as an artiste to watch out for. Since then he’s released Vanity, an atmospheric RnB EP with Tha Beatsmith. He’s currently churning out songs at a brisk pace and burnout is only naturally expected.

”It is very likely, yes,” Ogranya admits, ”But I’m also curious to see what burning out while under this self-inflicted pressure would feel like. If it’ll serve a different form of inspiration.”

Listen to Treasure below.

When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies and reading comics and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.

Sourced From Nigerian Music