Ogranya announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Speaking in the importance of Apple Music supporting Nigerian music, Ogranya said: “Music is art, and art deserves to be appreciated, sooner or later. Being affirmed in this manner, as Apple Music’s Up Next artist at this point in my career, is priceless to my journey. I’m excited about how much of a springboard this will be for everything I’ve hoped to accomplish with my art and how exhilarating it is for everyone who has ever expressed faith in my art.”

Born Ogranya Jable Osai in Port-Harcout Nigeria where he also grew up, Ogranya holds a Bachelors degree in Architecture at Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Born to a musician, Ogranya will go on to follow his father’s footsteps by venturing into the music industry. Influenced by Frank Sinatra, John Mayer, Ne-Yo and Kanye West, Ogranya’s debut EP ‘Imperfect’ released in 2020 is a rich fusion of classic R&B melodies and passionate lyricism.

He made history through his ‘Project 52’ initiative which saw him become the first artist to put out music every week for a year.

His latest EP, ‘Festival of the Sun’ released in August 2022 through RedClaye Entertainment and available to stream on Apple Music, is a riveting and emotive six-track exploration of Afrobeats, R&B, soul and jazz melodies, rooted in the lush, romantic ballad.

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Ogranya will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

Ogranya joins Majeeed, Khaid, Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator, and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.

