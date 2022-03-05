O2 concert: Davido excited as daughters arrive in London

Nigerian award-winning singer, Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Saturday welcomed his daughters to London ahead of his March 5 concert at the 02 Arena.

The singer, who arrived in London last week, took to his Instagram story to announce the arrival of his daughters, Imade and Hailey.

Expressing his excitement on their arrival, he wrote, “My daughters are here. I’m too ‘hype’.”

The singer, who has been billed to headline a concert at the 02 Arena, had earlier welcomed his family members and close associates to London ahead of the Saturday event.

Davido on Thursday welcomed his siblings to the United Kingdom for his concert.

Posing with his sister, Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun; his cousin, Ayoola Adeleke; and Ayoola’s wife, Jessica, the singer wrote on Thursday, “Siblings have started landing.”

On the same day, Davido welcomed his baby mama, Chioma Rowland, and their son, Ifeanyi, at the London airport ahead of the show.

To ensure that his aide, Isreal DMW, attended the show, the singer had written to the UK Embassy to ensure that Isreal’s visa was granted.

The singer also announced that he sold out all the tickets for the show, an indication that the 20,000-capacity arena would be fully occupied by fans.

This was a second-time achievement for the singer, who also sold out the O2 Arena during his January 2019 concert.

