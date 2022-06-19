Nothing To Lose Leaving Nigeria, I Have 2 Houses In America — Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye of the popular singing duo, P Square, has revealed that he has nothing to lose if he relocates with his family.

The singer, who shared with his fans that God has blessed him, stated that he has another home in the United States.

During a live chat while replying to critics, the singer who has recently been vocal about the forthcoming 2023 general elections, especially the presidential poll, revealed that he owns two houses in America.

Speaking in pidgin, he added that he has nothing to lose if he leaves Nigeria.

He said, “My brother look at me, I don belle full. If e happen ehn, I get second home. When I talk second home, when I talk say I get second home, e no dey Naija o. I have two houses in America so forget it. I will go there and move my family but I no want that; no be the level wey we suppose go. I do not want that.

“Let’s take back our country, we dey here. I no get anything to lose because I dey see wetin some people dey talk online. I no get anything to lose. God don bless me. I am blessed; I hear some people say, ‘No be for Lagos you make am?’ I ask them back, ‘Why dem no make am for Lagos?’. You don make am?”

