Northern Morocco infernos kill at least 1

Morroccan firefighters battle infernos. Fires ravaging remote mountain forests in the northern region of the Kingdom have killed at least one person, authorities said Friday.

The corpse was found amid one of the blazes in the Larache region. In the north of Morocco, fires which are fanned by strong winds have forced more than 1,000 families to evacuate.

Raging blazes broke out on Wednesday and have already destroyed one thousand six hundred hectares of woodland in the provinces of Larache, Ouezzane, Taza and Tetouan.

Hundreds of personnel from the civil protection service and water and forest department, as well as soldiers, police and volunteers were deployed. Four fire-fighting planes also water bombed the fires.

The North African nation, which is struggling under intense droughts, has been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45 degrees Celsius in recent days.

Sourced from Africanews