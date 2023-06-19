Nigeria’s President removes all service chiefs from post

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on Monday removed all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, and head of Customs from their posts.

He has appointed new replacements for them who are to take over immediately.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect,”a statement by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume said.

Local media reported that those affected in what is considered unprecedented shakeup include Alkali Usman, removed as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Lucky Irabor, sacked as the Chief of Defence Staff; Faruk Yahaya, retired as the Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, removed as the Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, retired as Chief of Air Staff.

“It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Bassey stressed in the statement.

Shortly after taking over as president, Tinubu met these service chiefs for a briefing.