Nigeria’s first hunger report to be unveiled May 28

The first hunger report in Nigeria will be unveiled on May 28, 2023, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, as part of events to commemorate World Hunger Day for this year.

The Executive Director, T200 Foundation, Emmanuel Osadebay, made the disclosure in his acceptance speech after h wa honoured with an award of excellence at the maiden edition of African Heritage Concerts and Awards.

Osadebay was among African leaders that were garlanded on the occasion, held in Kigali, Rwanda towards celebrating and honouring Africans that have distinguished themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.

Some of the African leaders that were honoured at the event included a former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; former President of Tanzania, the late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor; former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd); as well as former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata.

In the acceptance speech, the Executive Director, T200 Foundation, Emmanuel Osadebay, said the reward of hard work is more work, saying: “I know that there is so much to be done. The challenges we face are complex and daunting and they require sustained efforts and commitment from all of us. So, today, as I accept this award, I pledge to continue to support African communities in need of our collective help.”

He added that T200 Foundation has impacted many vulnerable communities in need of food, and fed 9,000 hungry Nigerians in two months, both in Borno State and Durumi IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camps.

“The goal of this foundation is to significantly contribute to the actualisation of zero hunger in Nigeria by 2030. The T200 Foundation is also set to unveil Nigeria’s first Hunger Report, which will be unveiled in Abuja as part of the events to mark World Hunger Day on May 28, 2023,” he stated.

The African Heritage Awards and Concert is a celebration and global recognition of outstanding achievements made by Africans, including those residing in the diaspora, in areas of business, politics, philanthropy, entertainment/arts and culture, science and technology, and social innovation.

