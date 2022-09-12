NIGERIA’s FIRST EVER (MONTH-LONG) LGBTQ+ PRIDE PROTESTS (OF MANY TO COME)

Part 3/15: Welcome to pride 2019 The origin of the pride flags, the Colours and the meaning behind them.

Location: National Theatre, Lagos Nigeria (07/09/2019)

Figure 1: Joel’s Pride 2019 National Theatre Lagos Nigeria

Why we chose the National Theatre:

The national theatre is a famous landmark in Lagos and easily recognised all over Nigeria and beyond. It is the centre for the arts. LGBT+ culture, history and the arts go in tandem: cliché Yes, but true; the arts have been a form language, defiance, resistance, overt and covert rebellion and of expression throughout history. Queen Amina: Conqueror of Zaria her statue on her steed can be seen behind me, she is argued to be at least Bi-sexual due to her defiant acts and strong belief against heterosexual union more like the Amazons of ancient Africa LGBT+ unions had been quite visible and uncontested before imperialism arrived our shores.

If life began in Africa, then we have the birth placed of all shades of love and unions.

I chose to fight in my unique way in pride and from the prejudiced corner that Nigeria accorded me and others like myself although no fault of her own for she is a former colony of Britain and as such, so many relics of the past are evidenced in her future and directly or indirectly affect all that occupy her geography from the time of the scramble for Africa.

The rainbow pride flag is significant to the LGBT+ movement because of the colours and meaning behind each of them, that is why my allies and I saw the need to introduce the story behind the insignia to the Nigerian people and the African diaspora. It was also important that we honour the creator of the traditional “rainbow pride flag” arguably the most famous and easily recognisable amongst the plethora and variations of the LGBTQ+ flag each one just as unique and significant to the people that embody the identities.

(Eight Striped) Pride flag origins 1978: Northern California, San Francisco Bay area, designed by an artist named Gilbert Baker, in the late 1970’s.

Colours: Red: Life, Orange: healing, Yellow: Sunlight, Green: Nature, Blue: Harmony/art, Violet: (human) Spirit. (Many variations may still exist of the traditional pride flags with removal of colours over the years)

It is impossible to talk about LGBT+ rights issues in Nigeria and the African diaspora without mentioning Britain et al, imported and imposed religion, tradition and dated parliamentary laws.

Definitions:

Sexual orientation: orientation towards people of the same sex, different sex or regardless of gender; in common language – lesbian/gay, straight or bisexual.

Homosexual: dated and quasi-medical term for lesbians and gay men, rarely used by lesbians and gay men, but sometimes used in formal documents.

Bisexual: people who feel attracted to more than one gender

Homophobia: prejudice towards lesbians and gay men and fear of same sex attraction

Biphobia: prejudice towards bisexual people

Transphobia: prejudice towards trans people

Intersex-phobia: prejudice towards intersex people

Heterosexism: attitudes, behaviour or policies and practices that arises from the assumption that everyone is heterosexual.

To come out/be out: to be open about your own sexual orientation

To out someone: to reveal another person’s sexual orientation, without their consent.

Transgender person: a person whose sense of their own gender identity does not conform to the sex they were assigned at birth.

As of writing this article, over 100 individual gender identities have been acknowledged.

Lesbian and Gay: According to GLADD, gay is ‘the adjective used to describe people whose enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions are to people of the same sex (e.g., gay man, gay people)”. While this term can be used to refer to women, it is more commonly used when speaking about men.

A lesbian is “a woman whose enduring physical, romantic, and/or emotional attraction is to other women. Some lesbians may prefer to identify as gay (adj.) or as gay women” (GLADD). Both terms can and are used more broadly than this, for instance by people identifying as non-binary. It is for an individual to self-identify as they choose.

While someone who identifies as a man or presents as a man and gay, and someone who identifies as a woman or presents as a woman and is a lesbian have similarities in their experiences, there are still several key differences. Julie Bindel goes as far as to note that “the fact remains that gay men and lesbians appear to have little in common except for being vulnerable to bigotry and discrimination.” These differences include:

The existence of male privilege and how this translates into sexism. For instance, lesbians being interrogated about their gender presentation if they do not conform to societal expectations about how women should present.

A study found that attitudes towards gay men were more negative than attitudes towards lesbians, and that these negative attitudes were generally held by men.

In the media, gay men are more likely to be included in representations than gay women/lesbians, contributing to the erasure of lesbians.

Historically, only men who experienced same-sex attraction were the target of the law. For instance, the Buggery Act 1533 only criminalised men having sex with men. There are several reasons for this, including Queen Victoria’s insistence that women ‘did not do this kind of thing’. As such, lesbianism was never legally outlawed in the UK. This is not to say that lesbians were looked upon kindly, rather the very notion that a woman could love a woman in this way was inconceivable – they were simply erased. Women who were believed to be lesbians were dealt with in a variety of ways, including being sent to convents, undergoing medical treatments or forced into marriages. The British Library has outlined a short summary of the history of legislative rights of LGBTQ+people in the UK.

In the UK for instance, the homophobia found in these historic laws persisted into the present, most notably with the passage of Section 28 in 1988 which stopped councils and schools “promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship.” It was repealed in 2003. Its existence enabled homophobic behaviour, such as bullying in school and the use of offensive language, to go unchecked, while causing significant damage to the mental health and well-being of many lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

Reference: LGBTQ+ (sharepoint.com)

Over the last few years pride flag have continued to evolve with the acknowledgement and inclusion of more communities to be represented.

Most recently was the inclusion of intersex communities prior to the updated progress flag with trans and people of colour.

Figure 2: Updated progress pride flag by Valentino Vecchietti

Figure 3: Joel’s Pride in Third Mainland Bridge Lagos, LGBT+ Suicide and Mental Health

As of writing the remainder of this article, the 27th of July 2022 marked the pinnacle of my experience with hate crime in the UK by a homophobic British Jamaican house mate who forcefully broke into my room after months of verbal abuse and threats, he damaged my laptop and other valuables whilst chanting “batty boy” accompanied with a Jamaican song of the same slur all while holding a knife, I had escaped through the window to seek help and safety from well-meaning neighbours upon the second arrival of several Metropolitan Police officers of that same day, who took note of all the damages, confronted the perpetrator yet again on his incessant homophobic attacks (to which he denied) hence, no arrests were made nor was he made to pay for damages, this have caused me immense mental, emotional, physical and psychological distress not to mention I am currently a person of no fixed address (unwillingly made homeless) as a result of being removed from my initial accommodation for my safety, the non-profit Safe passage Intl. placed me in an emergency hotel for a period of time (I am currently being housed by my Lecturer and her partner).

Back to history: John and Justinus Soni Fashanu the famous British Nigerian-Guyanese brothers and LGBT+ rights in Britain of that era.

Figure 4: Joel Mordi and John Fashanu met in 2019 around the time of LGBT+ Pride in Nigeria

Meeting with John Fashanu revealed the story that is often untold in contemporary LGBT+ scene especially in Africa, in the rather unfortunate events that occurred in the British 80’s and 90’s; about the reveal of his brother (Justin’s) sexuality and John’s £75,000 offer to stop Justin from “coming out”. Although John’s effort proved futile as Justin took the offer and made his sexuality public anyways and it all went downhill from there, the story of two victims, the hit on their individual career and homophobic slurs, the blackmail and bullying that followed ultimately led to the demise of the “£1m football star: I AM GAY” in the histrionic turn of events, Justin agreed to an interview with a media outlet “the Sun” upon threats of being “outed” by a tabloid this was revolutionary and changed LGBT+ trajectory across social strata’s even away from sports many years after his passing and ultimately earning Justin a place in the “National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame” Justin became England’s first and only openly gay professional footballer.

John was warm and welcoming to my friends, allies and I, in his Abuja residence, walking us through his backstory, wins, and accolades in dated and modern photos showing a plethora of countless notable figures, it is sad that I carried hate for him for so long due to the negative rhetoric of the media and public narrative as to his rigid religious faith and personal beliefs that played into the troubled relationship with Justin before his demise, but it was all but a single story. Underneath it all I saw a man who was in the notorious British spotlight of that era, the unforgiving comments from the public, much of which he still recalls in gruelling details as if that was not hard enough, had so much to lose and was unsure of how to unpack and navigate his brother’s queerness at the peak of their professional careers.

It is laudable and reassuring to see the work of John’s daughter, Amal Fashanu: highlighting the effects of homophobia in professional football and sports, mirroring the experience of her uncle of blessed memory.

Suffice to say there is still grounds to cover in LGBT+ acceptance in sports notably football and similarly male dominated sports globally.

Pride has been met with controversies throughout the years and the lesbian community have not been exempt; the designs of the lipstick lesbian pride flag was accused of exclusion mostly of the butch lesbians.

From the labrys flag by Sean Campbell (1999) to the Lipstick lesbian flag of 2010 to the now more widely adopted; the Pink lesbian flag and more recently, the “orange pink” lesbian flag by Emily Gwen (2018).

Figure 5: the current five-stripes colour lesbian flag derived from the 2018 seven colours version

The original seven colours include dark orange for “gender non-conformity”, orange for “independence”, light orange for “community”, white for “unique relationships to womanhood”, pink for “serenity and peace”, dusty pink for “love and sex”, and dark rose for “femininity”. (Source: Wikipedia)

Bisi Alimi: The man from Mushin who dared to come out on National TV

Figure 6: Joel and Bisi at UK Black Pride 2022

A pandoras box; I call him the gift that won’t stop giving. To my generation, he is an Icon but to me he is that and more, in the time of my early teenage years, questioning, confused and depressed Bisi saved me from the sunken place of depression, all from replying to his emails and twitter DM, he has weathered the storm for the LGBT+ community to thrive both in Nigeria and the African diaspora, highly opinionated and never silenced. We continue to fight like Bisi, dare I say I am one of the first (unofficial) recipient of the Bisi Alimi Foundation (BAF), Bisi continues to be a trail blazer on many intersectional topics especially as it affects directly or indirectly to the LGBT+ community that is so near and dear to his heart, as evidenced by all his efforts in public and private spaces.

A pioneer of contemporary LGBT+ rights movement not only in Nigeria but on a global stage, he has shown the power of “one”. All it takes is one person to act in courage and the thing about courage, it calls to courage everywhere, his work over the years was key to the month-long pride event in Abuja and Lagos of 2019, about that same period towards the end of 2019 he organised an indoor pride event in Lagos Nigeria.

Chief (Mrs) Oyenike Monica Davies-Okundaye aka Mama Nike: The living embodiment of African art, the all-welcoming matriarch

Figure 7 Joel and mama Nike at Nike Art gallery Lagos 2019

Mama Nike is the epitome of art and self-expression, she is the closest I have ever come close to beholding a living African deity besides my parents, a global phenomenon, it is impossible to mention LGBT+ rights, defiance and culture without mentioning my love affair with the arts, hence my homage to mama and her work of bringing coolness and global visibility to African arts and their creators, little wonder why everyone marvel at her presence, and founding arguably Africa’s largest curation of arts hence, my clamour to meet her. She is forever welcoming, altruistic and embodies compassion, and the warmth of a mother who does not judge but rather welcomes us all with a song and warm embrace.

I still have the gifts she gave to me, and fondly remember the extra special treatment I received from mama and her kind aura.

Not mention I promised to see her again when in proximity at the slightest of chance.

The mirage of Nigerian Independence: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos Nigeria

Figure 8: Joel holding the three pride Flags in TBS Lagos, protesting for true independence as it relates to marginalised groups.

Tafewa Balewa Square (TBS) was the host of Nigeria’s independence on 1 October 1960. Fast forward to 2019 and further, not much progress has been made from all yardsticks of human rights, economic measures and sustainable development: the LGBT+ community alongside other marginalised group was left behind then and is still not part of any form of independence today. The four white horses and seven red eagles represent strength and dignity. True strength and dignity of any nation should be measured in how it treats the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members if not in dignity, then it’s a failed state.

The Nigerian National Assembly (Senate) Abuja Nigeria: The birthplace of SSMPA, LGBTQ+ hate and more.

Figure 9: Joel in front of the Nigerian senate with statement shirt, shoe and LGBT flags

October 1, 2019, not only marked Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary but also the end of a month-long LGBT+ pride protests which kicked off in Abuja, and subsequently to Lagos from the 1st of September 2019 to the 2nd of October marking the end of the first-ever month-long outdoor pride event in Nigeria at the National Assembly complex Abuja where the Same sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) was passed into law.

This day saw us celebrate black history month, and Nigeria’s first ever IDAHOBIT: International day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex-phobia and Transphobia inside the national assembly (4th floor) senate wing.

And saw me read out my “love letter” to Nigerians on our 59th independence, it was a deeply heartfelt and emotional call-to-action and my official coming out statement in between the houses of Senate and representatives.

Phyllis Akua Opoku-Gyimah aka Lady Phyll: LGBT+, racial and gender Icon

Figure 10 Joel and Lady Phyll, backstage at UK Black Pride 2022

I call her the emancipator, a modern-day black British Amazonian woman with ancestral lineage of the gold coast (modern day Ghana) underneath her softly spoken lexicon, lady phyll is changing the world as we know it. I remember reaching out to her via Instagram direct messaging and what followed was all the encouragement I needed to take on pride in Nigeria 2019, she and Moud Gouba from the non-profit/social enterprise Micro rainbow where the encouragement and reassurance, we needed albeit they both stressed “safety” concerns. Lady Phyll has done so much for the diaspora communities and LGBT+ people of colour in the United Kingdom and beyond.

It is with so much emotion and utter joy that I say congratulations to the founders and everyone at UK Black Pride as it is officially announced to be the largest Pride gathering for LGBT+ people of colour in the world with a new record of 25,000 people in attendance this year (2022) and I am glad to have volunteered and will do it all over again for as much as I possibly can without a question.

To black power in love and rage we protest! this is freedom and celebration from where we stand in retrospect, yet so many grounds to cover looking forward.

Peter Gary Tatchell: One of the originals and a living legend and humanitarian icon.

Figure 11 Joel and Peter Tatchell at the SMK awards 2022

I fought back tears hearing and seeing the footage played in honour of the man, the myth, the legend that is Peter Tatchell at the Sheila McKechnie Awards ceremony. The work of over 50 years in the making: the passion, the courage. drive, the blood and tears, the public lynching and vilification are all but a few of how much Peter have endured for not only the global LGBT+ community, but for humanity. He has done it all as a person and through his non-profit (the Peter Tatchell Foundation) and continue to lead in love and utter humanity.

It was an honour to meet both Peter and Lady Phyll in person during the first ever “reclaim pride” event.

Peter Tatchell was one of about 50 original members of the gay liberation front that defined LGBT+ pride in London as we know it, 50 years after in 2022.

Thank you Peter! We sure will reclaim pride.

The state of Education in Nigeria: History is repeating itself, but we are changing it one school at a time with Mordi Ibe Foundation (@Mif_Nigeria)

Figure 12: Joel, volunteers and members of his Non-profit and members from OFYR group during SDGs school tour

Safeguarding is at the heart of what we do at the Mordi Ibe Foundation (MIF) however, that should not mean ignorance in sexual and reproductive health, financial literacy and so much more that set up today’s youths and young adults to the world out there.

Now we have reached over 80,000 young students in some 40 (plus) schools since inception of MIF back in 2015, inspired by the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG’s), amidst it all we have been met with some very complex classroom dynamics and politics in harmful structures for instance homophobia in classrooms is rife and ever present, slurs like “boy girl”, “homo” are commonplace and takes me back to yesteryear of my time in the classroom in Nigeria, for the girls its “puberty shaming” and the guilt of “period poverty” amongst other marginalised groups for example albinos, and people with disabilities (seen and unseen).

How to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ communities

Actively intervene when you witness homophobia taking place. Bystander intervention is a violence prevention strategy that can allow you to intervene in situations of varying risk.

Mark diversity days. Key ones include Lesbian Visibility Day , the Day of Silence (against bullying), National Coming Out Day, (Intl) Trans day of visibility (TDOV), and the International Day Against Homophobia, Intersex Phobia, Transphobia and Biphobia etc.

, and the etc. Partner with the LGBTQ+ networks to raise the visibility of their work and to partner on events as one of their supporters. You can even organise your own events.

Volunteer for groups such as the Mordi Ibe Foundation (@MIF_Nigeria), UK Black Pride, Stonewall Working Group etc.

etc. Share literature and materials with colleagues and friends. This helps keep the urgency of the situation on people’s mind and ensures that they are aware that the fight for equality is far from over.

Reclaim Pride 2022: Back to our roots away from commercial and corporate pride

Figure 13 Joel, Lady Phyll (UK Black Pride), Peter Tatchell (Peter Tatchell Foundation) @Reclaim Pride Protest, London July 2021

Out and Proud Africa LGBT+(OPAL) Group: African queer love and community in England

Figure 14 Joel in a Social gathering with the founder of OPAL Mr Abbey Kiwanuka

Figure 15 Joel “Black Gold” feature for non-profit: Comic Relief refugee project

Figure 16 Joel featured in the “YouthVille” Front Cover page of Daily Trust Newspaper for Mordi Ibe Foundation (MIF)

Figure 17 Joel at the homeless LGBT+ Non-profit: Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) London HQ office 2019

PRIDE BY JOEL N MORDI:

Pride is a protest, pride is solo or with community, pride is self-affirmation and resistance, pride is acceptance and defiance.

Pride is acknowledging the past and celebrating the present whilst looking to the future juxtaposed with pre-emptive intentions, with hope and pride.

Pride is personal and traditional in fear, bravery, courage and sometimes cowardice.

Pride is paying homage to our LGBT+ Champions and allies dead and alive

Pride is living authentically all consequences be damned or choosing safety.

Pride is progress for all within and beyond our communities to all that we know and understand and those we are yet to encounter and lack knowledge of.

Pride is challenging all that stands in the way of human dignity and progress

Pride is community, home, and lived experiences in joy, sadness and war.

Pride is painstaking radicalism in covert and overt acts of civil disobedience

Pride is justice and true emancipation: loud, silent and salient dualities

Pride is embodying the truth in love, tears and compassion for us and others

Pride is humanity at its unashamed and truest form in ability and (un)seen disabilities.

Pride is indoor and outdoor in autonomy and agency in togetherness of ballroom and vogueing to solitude and colourful and dark reflections

Pride is listening to and accepting nature in acknowledging everyone who exist within and outside the social constructs of gendered expectations

Pride is embracing fluidity and definite indefinites in the mutability of life

Pride is existence in art, a language, a culture in careful and carefree existence with or without (chosen) family.

Pride does not strive to conform within harmful ethics, nor reduced to commercial or corporate ventures.

This is pride in glorious colours beyond black or white in all binaries, complexities and grey areas (un)known.

Special thanks:

All staff and members of (MIF): The Mordi Ibe Foundation, Stonewall UK

Lady Phyll Emmanuel Eboigbodi Collins Onuahon

Peter Tatchell John Fashanu Moud Goba

Moyo Arise Elizabeth Ebube R. Mordi Jane Ikechi-Mordi

Bisi Alimi Geraldine O. Okosun Jeremy Corbyn

Members and staff of the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), OPAL, Galop, Swatch and Dr Martens UK, Safe Passage Intl, Comic Relief UK, Young Roots, and Micro Rainbow Charity.

And to the many other anonymous brave actors/allies (On this day 04/09/2019 and beyond)

Media Credit: Anonymous: Director of Photography, Videographer, Chauffeurs and Allies.

This would not have happened without all your encouragement and unwavering support. Thank you!

ABOUT JOEL MORDI (HE/HIM/THEY/THEM)

Figure 18: National Assembly Abuja 02/10/2019

Joel Mordi (@Mordiofficial) is a published poet, farmer, father, uncle, son, writer, speaker and advocate he is a leading voice in the niche of Sustainable Development, both in Nigeria, the African continent, and the world.

Their passion for advocacy earned them the title of a “super advocate” which translates to a person who have campaigned continuously for countless issues within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; they have been listed as Number 4 on the global sustainability influential social media index by “Onalytica” Here: https://rb.gy/rjujfg He won 10 scholarships by Sheila McKechnie Foundation in 2020, won the Global student Award in Nottingham in 2017, Won the LGBT+ Undergraduate of the year award in London by Clifford Chance and Target Jobs 2022, Won the Amplifying Voices Award By Sheila McKechnie Foundation as a young leader with Safe Passage (International) 2022, and so much more including being Nominated for Shorty Awards New York Here:https://rb.gy/xqbium in four categories in his late teens and have attended several United Nations events in New York and beyond.

Fun Fact 1: Joel have most recently served as a youth special adviser to the commissioner for youth development (Delta State) on SDG’s matters as it relates to Youths and our key role to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in the “2030 agenda” (project everyone).

“With a clear passion for foreign policy, social inclusion, sustainability, national/human development, and policy implementation it is evident in all his activities to train the next generation of thought and action-driven young leaders through social action”

He has also given several online conferences, co-written an academic article with Olive, and given LGBT+ themed presentations and panels including University of York and Warwickshire (Pride) as well as 2022 pride month interview with the University of East London and one for winning LGBT+ undergraduate of the year award.

His non-profit organization, Mordi Ibe Foundation (@Mif_Nigeria) is a locally and internationally recognised platform for advocacy and action towards implementation of the UNs Global Goals (SDGs), MIF has been listed as Number 5 on the global sustainability influential social media index by Onalytica Here: https://rb.gy/rjujfg And works closely with other local and international partners; MIF is Nigeria’s largest independent/non-partisan charity focused on achieving the SDGs.

Upon the realisation of the lack of youth participation in Nigeria and Delta State, he saw the need for sustainable youth engagement using “education” and “innovation” as a strategy for bridging this ever-widening divide. With an end goal for social reform and grassroot mobilization towards a sustainability-inclined young leaders, who are not only aware of their individual and collective power towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) but are action-oriented and effective master campaigners and youth leaders.

Nigerian by birth, a global citizen by his thoughts and actions, Joel is the full package.

Joel believes “everyone” is born an advocate for a cause or several causes hence why “we should all be advocates” is at the core of his campaigns.

Joel continues to study and work with MIF and is also currently working with Safe Passage International as a young Leader: His most recent activity is Refugees Week 2022; with Safe Passage, we are providing school materials to over 11,000 schools across the United Kingdom via Purple Mash Online resource platform.

Fun Fact 2: Joel and members of his Non-profit; have served as expert advisors in the 8th Nigerian Senate through the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organization led by the late Senator Rose Okoji Oko (Also Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Education -Basic and Secondary), Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Senator Abdu-Aziz Nyako amongst others as well as Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Chairman/Executive Officer of Nigerian Diaspora Commission) alongside other Non-profit organisations including Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) founded by Mr Clement Nwankwo.

Joel and members of his NGO have also served as key players in Electoral reforms leading up to the 2019 General Elections organised by Department for International Development (DFID) and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) after the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN inaugurated a 24 man Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee (CERC) to facilitate a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s electoral laws back on Wednesday, 30th November, 2016 upon proposal of 25 amendments to the Electoral Act by both chambers.

Both Joel and his non-profit MIF; have been spotlighted by One Young World (As 5/13 Initiatives to lookout for) Here: https://rb.gy/b9f2hl amongst many other local, transnational, and international recognitions.

His public speech on the Nationality and Borders Bill Protest was featured by the United Nations. Parliament Square 2021 Here: https://rb.gy/hy7ugh

Disclaimer: Nigeria’s first-ever month-long recorded pride was done (Unsponsored) entirely with three sustainable and ethical brands: Swatch, Dr. Martens, and Twisted Tailor. As specifically chosen by Joel Mordi.

*Also, the original month-long pride locations were “17” (With Nigeria’s Aso (Rock) Villa and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja) we cut down to releasing only 15 of the projects due to personal and collective safety concerns (a unanimous decision by everyone involved)

A FEW OF JOEL’s CAMPAIGNS IN ARTICLES AND VIDEOS

Joel’s achievements, campaigns and resume are extensive (a few links Below):

The Hague Peace Project features First-ever month-long Pride Event in Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/kphluq

Extinction Rebellion UK (London, Manchester, and Durham): Watch Here https://rb.gy/zqoa7r

Daily Trust Nigeria: Read Here https://rb.gy/dibbsc

First-ever Reclaim Pride UK 2021: Watch Here https://rb.gy/w9zxaq

Pride In London 2022 (with Natl Student Pride): https://rb.gy/dttaz0

UK Black Pride 2022: https://rb.gy/u0tx26

Bi Pride Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/oevfdf

Bi Pride UK 2022: https://rb.gy/gouhwy

Trans Pride Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/qld5zp

First-ever Intl. Day Against Homophobia Biphobia, Intersexphobia and Transphobia IDAHOBIT in Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/mojljc

Trans Pride UK 2022: https://rb.gy/lnnwtu

Nottingham Pride 2017: https://rb.gy/m26nio

LGBT+ asylum treatment Metro article: Read Here https://rb.gy/8wvdy7

Uni of York “Queering Intl. Development”: Watch here: https://rb.gy/vs88ql

University of East London Article: https://rb.gy/a1wut3

Clifford Chance LGBT+ Undergraduate of the Year Award: https://rb.gy/4snfh3

Young Leaders report (London Parliament): Read Here https://rb.gy/dagmq3

Exclusive Out and Proud Africa LGBTI OPAL Interview; Watch Here: https://rb.gy/3xtrns

Stonewall UK Interview Watch Here: https://rb.gy/erj9uw

Safe passage Young Leader award: https://rb.gy/c6r1ud

University of East London Pride Month Interview: https://rb.gy/lv5r6j

