NIGERIA’s FIRST EVER (MONTH-LONG) BISEXUAL PRIDE PROTESTS (OF MANY TO COME)

Part 1/15: Bi Pride/Bi Visibility Day, Bisexual Awareness Week, Pansexual Pride Day

Location: Abuja City Gate (01/09/2019)

Figure 1: Joel Mordi (@mordiofficial) Introducing the Bi Flag 01/09/2019

Welcome to pride 2019, it is a marathon, not a sprint as we have learned from history: freedom is never given it must be earned.

The stigma that comes with being perceived under the umbrella of the LGBTQ+ community is not unique, like many geographies and modern generations before us, we have laid underground, silenced and castaway, but in our insignia and glory we rise, resilient and paying the ultimate price in death and blood, gore, pain and shame the trials and tribulations trail our individual and collective defiance and acts of civil disobedience.

The Bisexual experience has its unique issues and painfully most times, come from within the LGBT+ community. Issues such as branding our bi siblings as “selfish”, “chosen to be bi”, or “undercover gay” etc which is not the case.

Welcome to Abuja, Nigeria, Time: 9:30 am (CAT), Topic: Bisexuality (Bi-Pride, bi-visibility day/week and month)

Unpacking the history behind the bisexual flag (Tri-colour design) by Michael Page 1998 and Bi-visibility day, The 23rd of September officially marks Bi Visibility Day, which aims to recognise and raise awareness for individuals that identify as Bi (sexual identity, Bisexual for sexual orientation).

Initially established in 1999, Bi Visibility Day was created by Bisexual Rights Activists Wendy Curry, Michael Page and Gigi Raven who felt that the Bi community deserved recognition as they often were invisible and restricted to the assumptions of being either gay, lesbian, or straight.

Bi people have often experienced neglect towards their sexual identity but also, have been subjected to negative stereotypes such as being ‘sexually greedy’ and accused of being ‘confused’ (Cruz, 2016).

Therefore, this day is crucial to avoid mislabelling Bi identities and allows the voice of the Bi community to be heard and acknowledged.

Biphobia – the facts

Research published in 2014 confirmed that bisexual people in workplaces experience even higher levels of discrimination than gay workers. Bisexual people are much more likely to feel they must hide their sexual orientation at work than lesbians and gay men (very few heterosexual people hide their sexual orientation). This report further highlighted that amongst bisexual workers, women faced greater prejudice than men. The research is “The ups and downs of LGBs’ workplace experiences”, published by Manchester Business School.

These findings back up The Bisexuality report 2012 by the Open University which showed that of all the larger sexual orientation groups, bisexual people have the worst mental health, including higher rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicide. This is directly linked to higher levels of biphobic prejudice and discrimination.

Biphobia feeds off myths and harmful stereotypes which range from bisexual people being untrustworthy, greedy and promiscuous to bisexuality being “just a phase” or not really existing at all. Bisexual people have to repeatedly “come out” to avoid people making wrong assumptions about their sexual orientation.

In Nigeria and globally, these groups of special people in our community often wear a veil of silence, erased, fetishized, despised, and dismissed both within and beyond the community. The purpose of this movement is to humanise the LGBTQ+ experience as much as revisit the painful and glorious past and pay homage to the individuals who have given us the identity that is the rainbow emblems we know and love today, the thoughts behind them; and voice the oft unknown names behind these flags.

About one-year post-Stonewall riots, the first gay pride marches commenced (June 28th, 1970). And took place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco. Pride events are officially celebrated as an ode to the stonewall uprising yearly in June. London followed the pride trend in 1972 (almost 50 years now) and the following year, Brighton, in 1973.

Not much of the LGBTQ+ experience has been preserved and documented before and post Nigeria’s independence in 1960 but historic research argues that our “(Tr)ans-cestors” were fiercely powerful in both outlook, embodiment, and presentation a typical example is Queen Amina of Zaria (the warrior queen). From the territories before “Nigeria” emerged: Nigerian colony, Protectorates, and Northern Cameroon. 1901 marked the takeover of our geographical region and rule of the British, which by inheritance, shapes us as a people till the present day much of which is our religious and political systems: in modern history, the Parliamentary Westminster system and after the military coup takeover in 1966, came the current presidential system in 1979 so far this has not helped us as a people in both socio-economic metric as well as progress within human right yardstick (don’t get me started as to how well Nigeria is faring in her race to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals- UNSDGs; utterly poorly and regressive).

Another by-product of the British rule is religion: Christianity to which I was born and quite frankly did more harm than good to me personally, and dare I say evidentially, to countless others as it pertains to our LGBTQ+ existence and experience. Nothing quite prepared my younger self for the exhausting marathon of dualities in confusion, bullying and the burden of mental and physical exhaustion in the presence of suicidal ideation. The performance of societal normative and survival became an everyday rehearsal and execution for my younger self albeit, laced with many visible and miserable failures but I digress, back to history: As the LGBTQ+ wave gained traction, The 1980s ushered several “firsts” notably in London with London’s first Black Gay and Lesbian Group as well as the London Bisexual Group.

The decriminalisation of sex between two men over the age of 21 “in private” happens in Northern Ireland and Scotland and thus the formation of even more bisexual organisations such as the Edinburgh Bisexual Group, and The National Bisexual Conference (currently called BiCon) began.

Not only Bisexual issues gain prominence, but Trans issues followed in succession (read part 2).

Figure 2: Joel Mordi (@mordiofficial) Introducing the Bi Flag 01/09/2019

“We are taking up space and challenging our reality as a people whilst revisiting the past to have a sense of our journeys to the future”

The mega city of Abuja is argued by many to be the hub of LGBTQ+ activities, others on social media debate that it is between Lagos, Enugu, and the Northern parts of Nigeria, albeit none of this argument is backed up by data, one thing is for sure there is a thriving LGBTQ+ scene in Nigeria and although progress seems to be slow, we are gaining visibility, nonetheless.

Why we chose City Gate: The city gate is meant to welcome “anyone” into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, but the reality is that it doesn’t as evidence by the current law (Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act) SSMPA amongst other inhumane laws, public and police attitude towards said social group.

LGBT murder is an all too familiar occurrence and heavily underreported not only in big cities but across Nigeria and the African diaspora. Sadly, it is still a menace on the global scene.

LGBT+ Visibility and acceptance within mainstream society have come a long way and as a result, many LGBT+ communities globally are thriving in both work and co-existence with our heterosexual counterparts. This, however, has not trickled down into many parts of Africa (Nigeria as a case study) and other parts of the globe. Unarguably, there is still much work to do, and collective pride is a long walk to freedom for many of us, with the introduction of more laws such as the recent Anti-Cross dressers Bill.

The dawn of social media has thankfully given us a platform for advocacy, visibility and agency in self-expression and autonomy to an extent, although not always translating to everyday life as invincibility reigns supreme; but even that has been threatened with the social media ban another silencing act from the inept government that embodies a curse to the nation more than anything.

Progress is painfully slow in Nigeria.

Welcome to pride it is a protest RECLAIM IT! None is free until we all are “this is a call-to-action”.

The Bisexual Pride flag was designed by Michael Page, one of the activists who founded the day, in 1998. It consists of three colours: Pink, Lavender and Blue, with each colour having significance. According to Casey Hoke (Transgender artist, activist, and speaker), Page created the flag with ‘40% pink (to represent homosexuality), 20% purple (to represent a combination of homosexuality and heterosexuality), and 40% blue (to represent heterosexuality)’ (2017).

The death penalty is rife for homosexuals in Mauritania, Sudan, northern Nigeria, and southern Somalia.

As reported by Amnesty UK, homosexuality is notoriously illegal in many parts of Africa including Egypt, Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Eritrea, Gambia, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, Togo, Tanzania, Namibia, Tunisia, Uganda, Sudan, Liberia, Malawi amongst many other African and non-African nations with some recorded progress in parts of the world painfully regressing as seen in Ghana etc.

“Welcome to Nigeria the country that never was, could be, and will one day become a country where everyone can be free and protected in human right, dignity, and ethos: where true progress is measured from the bottom-up and democracy is in full effect, effective and functional”.

The year 2015 marked the emergence of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); with a promise to end poverty, reduce inequalities whilst combating climate change in a nutshell “leave no one behind” is the mantra. Well, inequalities are rife in Nigeria from the LGBT+ community and many other marginalised groups: we have in fact, been “forgotten and left behind” the irony.

Figure 3: Joel Mordi (@mordiofficial) Introducing the Bi Flag 01/09/2019

Definitions:

Sexual orientation: orientation towards people of the same sex, different sex or regardless of gender; in common language – lesbian/gay, straight or bisexual.

Homosexual: dated and quasi-medical term for lesbians and gay men, rarely used by lesbians and gay men, but sometimes used in formal documents.

Bisexual: people who feel attracted to more than one gender

Homophobia: prejudice towards lesbians and gay men and fear of same sex attraction

Biphobia: prejudice towards bisexual people

Transphobia: prejudice towards trans people

Intersex-phobia: prejudice towards intersex people

Heterosexism: attitudes, behaviour or policies and practices that arises from the assumption that everyone is heterosexual.

To come out/be out: to be open about your own sexual orientation

To out someone: to reveal another person’s sexual orientation, without their consent.

Transgender person: a person whose sense of their own gender identity does not conform to the sex they were assigned at birth.

As of writing this article, over 100 individual gender identities have been acknowledged.

The Bisexual Manifesto, released in 1990, made several important points about bisexuality. This includes:

Bisexuality is a whole, fluid identity.

Nothing should be assumed about anyone’s sexuality – including your own.

There are as many definitions of bisexuality as there are bisexuals. Many of them choose not to label themselves anything at all and find the word ‘bisexual’ to be inadequate and too limiting.

There are many assumptions made about the experience of bisexual people such as:

Their bisexuality is a steppingstone towards either being gay or a lesbian. This results in the erasure of the bisexual experience.

To be bisexual, sexual attraction must be evenly divided among all genders. This is untrue.

To be bisexual, you must have had romantic relationships with all genders that you are interested in. This is similarly untrue. There are many reasons why a person will not have had romantic relationships with someone from all the genders that they are interested in. Their identity as bisexual is valid.

That bisexuals have two sides and that they must be involved simultaneously with both genders to be fulfilled human beings (Bisexual Manifesto).

That your bisexual identity disappears or goes on pause when you are in a relationship. “For example, referring to two married women as a “lesbian couple” without considering that one or both women identify as bi. Others may insist that she can’t really be bisexual, her orientation doesn’t matter, or her bisexual identity shouldn’t be mentioned now that she is partnered” (GLAAD). A person is bisexual regardless of the gender identity of their partner.

These assumptions are rooted in biphobia. “Biphobia is prejudice, fear or hatred directed toward bisexual people. It can include making jokes or comments based on myths and stereotypes that seek to undermine the legitimacy of bisexual identity. Biphobia occurs both within and outside of the LGBTQ community” (Human Rights Commission).

Other examples of biphobia include:

An assumption that bisexual people are promiscuous or non-monogamous or that they are incapable of enduring romantic relationships. For instance, this can result in heterosexual couples’ ‘catfishing’ someone who identifies as bisexual as they would like a third for a sexual experience – but nothing more.

An assumption that bisexuality is a phase that will ‘pass’.

An assumption that bisexuality only refers to attraction to people who identify as a man or a woman. In the Bisexual manifesto it clearly states that there should be no assumption that there are only two genders, and that bisexuality should not be treated as a binary.

The impact of biphobia:

A lack of positive representation in the media, if any. There may be stereotypical beliefs about what a bisexual looks like and how they behave.

Bisexual individuals internalising biphobia and using it to critique and police their own identity. For example, a person who is bisexual but has only been in heterosexual relationships may downplay their own sexuality. It can also see those around them policing their identity too due to be having also internalised biphobia.

Division between marginalised groups, with the lesbian and gay communities excluding openly bisexual people from participation. For instance, there are examples of bisexual women being excluded from lesbian spaces or looked down upon due to having had sexual or romantic experiences with men.

How to be an ally to the bi community

Advocate for the repeal of the SSMPA and similar laws in Nigeria

Do not police how they identify or the implications for their identity of who they experience attraction to. Their identity is wholly their own and for them to decide.

Reflect on your own prejudices towards bisexual people.

Work with the LGBTQ+ Network to organise events to increase the visibility of bisexual people and the challenges that they experience.

Educate yourself on the distinct experience of bisexual people to ensure you are not conflating their challenges with the challenge of people who are gay or lesbian.

Mark key diversity days, such as Pansexual Pride Day, Bisexual Awareness Week and Celebrate Bisexuality Day.

Intervene when you see biphobia taking place.

Reference: Know your History: LGBT+ in the 1950s & 1960s (sharepoint.com)

Read the metro UK Article about Joel’s pride Here: https://rb.gy/oojirw

Special thanks:

All staff and members of (MIF): The Mordi Ibe Foundation, Stonewall UK

Lady Phyll Emmanuel Eboigbodi Collins Onuahon

Peter Tatchell John Fashanu Moud Goba

Moyo Arise Elizabeth Ebube R. Mordi Jane Ikechi-Mordi

Bisi Alimi Geraldine O. Okosun Jeremy Corbyn

Members and staff of the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), OPAL, Galop, Swatch and Dr Martens UK, Safe Passage Intl, Comic Relief UK, Young Roots, and Micro Rainbow Charity.

And to the many other anonymous brave actors/allies (On this day 01/09/2019)

Media Credit: Anonymous: Director of Photography, Videographer, Chauffeurs and Allies.

This will not have happened without all your encouragement and unwavering support. Thank you!

How to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ communities

Put humanity and love first before creed, personal beliefs etc.

Actively intervene when you witness homophobia taking place. Bystander intervention is a violence prevention strategy that can allow you to intervene in situations of varying risk.

Mark diversity days. Key ones include Lesbian Visibility Day , the Day of Silence (against bullying), National Coming Out Day, (Intl) Trans day of visibility (TDOV), and the International Day Against Homophobia, IntersexPhobia, Transphobia and Biphobia etc.

, and the etc. Partner with the LGBTQ+ network to raise the visibility of their work and to partner on events as one of their supporters. You can even organise your own events.

Volunteer for groups such as the Mordi Ibe Foundation (@MIF_Nigeria), UK Black Pride, Stonewall Working Group etc.

etc. Share literature and materials with colleagues and friends. This helps keep the urgency of the situation on people’s mind and ensures that they are aware that the fight for equality is far from over.

Engage in personal development to address where your biases are and to acknowledge privilege that you may have, for instance, being straight.

Figure 4 Joel Upholding the Trans Flag forward in National Theatre Lagos Nigeria

Nigeria

Homophobia, transphobia, intersex phobia and biphobia etc, are acts of covert and overt actions or inactions which includes but not limited to:

Hate crimes: In 2019, hate crimes against lesbians and gay people doubled to 3,111. Hate crimes are ‘Any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation; and any crime motivated by hostility or prejudice against a person who is transgender or perceived to be transgender’ (The Met). This includes physical assault and verbal abuse, such as threats. It can also include incitements to create hatred, for instance, ‘when someone acts in a way that is threatening and intended to stir up hatred. That could be in words, pictures, videos, music, and includes information posted on websites’ (The Met) such data are out of reach in places like Nigeria etc.

The use of homophobic language e.g., calling someone gay as an insult.

Exclusion in social situations or in the workplace because of a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

The use of ‘gay panic’ as a defence following the committing of murder or serious bodily assault of a gay person. The E4 show, Cucumber, explored this.

Telling someone that their experience is just a phase and that they need to find the right man/woman.

The belief that lesbians exist solely to fulfil the sexual fantasies of men. This can include individuals making unwanted sexual propositions towards lesbian couples.

As of writing the remainder of this article, the 27th of July 2022 marked the pinnacle of my experience with hate crime in the UK by a homophobic British Jamaican house mate who forcefully broke into my room after months of verbal abuse and threats, he damaged my laptop and other valuables whilst chanting “batty boy” accompanied with a Jamaican song of the same slur all while holding a knife, I had escaped through the window to seek help and safety from well-meaning neighbours upon the second arrival of several Metropolitan Police officers of that same day, who took note of all the damages, confronted the perpetrator yet again on his incessant homophobic attacks (to which he denied) hence, no arrests were made nor was he made to pay for damages, this have caused me immense mental, emotional, physical and psychological distress not to mention I am currently a person of no fixed address (unwillingly made homeless) as a result of being removed from my initial accommodation for my safety, the non-profit Safe passage Intl. placed me in an emergency hotel for a period of time (I am currently being housed by my Lecturer and her partner).

The impact of homophobia:

Limited or inaccurate representation in the media. For instance, TV shows only having story lines featuring closeted gay men or couples only being confirmed after the show, rather than being canon. Additionally, the repetitive use of stereotypes reinforces the idea that a gay person or lesbian must look and present in a specific way, or fit existing boxes e.g., femme or butch, in order to be valid. The Norwegian television show ‘Skam’ dealt with this in its third season.

People feeling unable to disclose their sexuality, this can be due to fear of violence against them if they do or being ostracised as is the case in Nigeria and other places alike.

Poor mental health and well-being.

A person’s sexuality and dignity not being respected.

Figure 5: Joel Volunteering with Natl Student Pride with members of LGBT+ community @London Pride 50 years anniversary

It is impossible to talk about LGBT+ rights issues in Nigeria and the African diaspora without mentioning Britain et al, imported and imposed religion and dated parliamentary laws.

PRIDE BY JOEL N MORDI:

Pride is a protest, pride is solo or with community, pride is self-affirmation and resistance, pride is acceptance and defiance.

Pride is acknowledging the past and celebrating the present whilst looking to the future juxtaposed with pre-emptive intentions, with hope and pride.

Pride is personal and traditional in fear, bravery, courage and sometimes cowardice.

Pride is paying homage to our LGBT+ Champions and allies dead and alive

Pride is living authentically all consequences be damned or choosing safety.

Pride is progress for all within and beyond our communities to all that we know and understand and those we are yet to encounter and lack knowledge of.

Pride is challenging all that stands in the way of human dignity and progress

Pride is community, home, and lived experiences in joy, sadness and war.

Pride is painstaking radicalism in covert and overt acts of civil disobedience

Pride is justice and true emancipation: loud, silent and salient dualities

Pride is embodying the truth in love, tears and compassion for us and others

Pride is humanity at its unashamed and truest form in ability and (un)seen disabilities.

Pride is indoor and outdoor in autonomy and agency in togetherness of ballroom and vogueing to solitude and colourful and dark reflections

Pride is listening to and accepting nature in acknowledging everyone who exist within and outside the social constructs of gendered expectations

Pride is embracing fluidity and definite indefinites in the mutability of life

Pride is existence in art, a language, a culture in careful and carefree existence with or without (chosen) family.

Pride does not strive to conform within harmful ethics, nor reduced to commercial or corporate ventures.

This is pride in glorious colours beyond black or white in all binaries, complexities and grey areas (un)known.

ABOUT JOEL MORDI (HE/HIM/THEY/THEM)

Figure 6: National Assembly Abuja 02/10/2019

Joel Mordi (@Mordiofficial) is a published poet, farmer, father, uncle, son, writer, speaker and advocate he is a leading voice in the niche of Sustainable Development, both in Nigeria, the African continent, and the world.

Their passion for advocacy earned them the title of a “super advocate” which translates to a person who have campaigned continuously for countless issues within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; they have been listed as Number 4 on the global sustainability influential social media index by “Onalytica” Here: https://rb.gy/rjujfg He won 10 scholarships by Sheila McKechnie Foundation in 2020, won the Global student Award in Nottingham in 2017, Won the LGBT+ Undergraduate of the year award in London by Clifford Chance and Target Jobs 2022, Won the Amplifying Voices Award By Sheila McKechnie Foundation as a young leader with Safe Passage (International) 2022, and so much more including being Nominated for Shorty Awards New York Here:https://rb.gy/xqbium in four categories in his late teens and have attended several United Nations events in New York and beyond.

Fun Fact 1: Joel have most recently served as a youth special adviser to the commissioner for youth development (Delta State) on SDG’s matters as it relates to Youths and our key role to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in the “2030 agenda” (project everyone).

“With a clear passion for foreign policy, social inclusion, sustainability, national/human development, and policy implementation it is evident in all his activities to train the next generation of thought and action-driven young leaders through social action”

He has also given several online conferences, co-written an academic article with Olive, and given LGBT+ themed presentations and panels including University of York and Warwickshire (Pride) as well as 2022 pride month interview with the University of East London and one for winning LGBT undergraduate of the year award.

His non-profit organization, Mordi Ibe Foundation (@Mif_Nigeria) is a locally and internationally recognised platform for advocacy and action towards implementation of the UNs Global Goals (SDGs), MIF has been listed as Number 5 on the global sustainability influential social media index by Onalytica Here: https://rb.gy/rjujfg And works closely with other local and international partners; MIF is Nigeria’s largest independent/non-partisan charity focused on achieving the SDGs.

Upon the realisation of the lack of youth participation in Nigeria and Delta State, he saw the need for sustainable youth engagement using “education” and “innovation” as a strategy for bridging this ever-widening divide. With an end goal for social reform and grassroot mobilization towards a sustainability-inclined young leaders, who are not only aware of their individual and collective power towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) but are action-oriented and effective master campaigners and youth leaders.

Nigerian by birth, a global citizen by his thoughts and actions, Joel is the full package.

Joel believes “everyone” is born an advocate for a cause or several causes hence why “we should all be advocates” is at the core of his campaigns.

Joel continues to study and work with MIF and is also currently working with Safe Passage International as a young Leader: His most recent activity is Refugees Week 2022; with Safe Passage, we are providing school materials to over 11,000 schools across the United Kingdom via Purple Mash Online resource platform.

Fun Facts: Joel and members of his Non-profit; have served as expert advisors in the 8th Nigerian Senate through the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organization led by the late Senator Rose Okoji Oko (Also Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Education -Basic and Secondary), Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Senator Abdu-Aziz Nyako amongst others as well as Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Chairman/Executive Officer of Nigerian Diaspora Commission) alongside other Non-profit organisations including Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) founded by Mr Clement Nwankwo.

Joel and members of his NGO have also served as key players in Electoral reforms leading up to the 2019 General Elections organised by Department for International Development (DFID) and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) after the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN inaugurated a 24 man Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee (CERC) to facilitate a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s electoral laws back on Wednesday, 30th November, 2016 upon proposal of 25 amendments to the Electoral Act by both chambers.

Both Joel and his non-profit MIF; have been spotlighted by One Young World (As 5/13 Initiatives to lookout for) Here: https://rb.gy/b9f2hl amongst many other local, transnational, and international recognitions.

His public speech on the Nationality and Borders Bill Protest was featured by the United Nations. Parliament Square 2021 Here: https://rb.gy/hy7ugh

Disclaimer: Nigeria’s first-ever month-long recorded pride was done (Unsponsored) entirely with three sustainable and ethical brands: Swatch, Dr. Martens, and Twisted Tailor. As specifically chosen by Joel Mordi.

*Also, the original month-long pride locations were “17” (With Nigeria’s Aso (Rock) Villa and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja) we cut down to releasing only 15 of the projects due to personal and collective safety concerns (a unanimous decision by everyone involved)

A FEW OF JOEL’s CAMPAIGNS IN ARTICLES AND VIDEOS

Joel’s achievements, campaigns and resume are extensive (a few links Below):

The Hague Peace Project features First-ever month-long Pride Event in Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/kphluq

Extinction Rebellion UK (London, Manchester, and Durham): Watch Here https://rb.gy/zqoa7r

Daily Trust Nigeria: Read Here https://rb.gy/dibbsc

First-ever Reclaim Pride UK 2021: Watch Here https://rb.gy/w9zxaq

Pride In London 2022 (with Natl Student Pride): https://rb.gy/dttaz0

UK Black Pride 2022: https://rb.gy/u0tx26

Bi Pride Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/oevfdf

Bi Pride UK 2022: https://rb.gy/gouhwy

Trans Pride Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/qld5zp

First-ever Intl. Day Against Homophobia Biphobia, Intersexphobia and Transphobia IDAHOBIT in Nigeria 2019: https://rb.gy/mojljc

Trans Pride UK 2022: https://rb.gy/lnnwtu

Nottingham Pride 2017: https://rb.gy/m26nio

LGBT+ asylum treatment Metro article: Read Here https://rb.gy/8wvdy7

Uni of York “Queering Intl. Development”: Watch here: https://rb.gy/vs88ql

University of East London Article: https://rb.gy/a1wut3

Clifford Chance LGBT+ Undergraduate of the Year Award: https://rb.gy/4snfh3

Young Leaders report (London Parliament): Read Here https://rb.gy/dagmq3

Exclusive Out and Proud Africa LGBTI OPAL Interview; Watch Here: https://rb.gy/3xtrns

Stonewall UK Interview Watch Here: https://rb.gy/erj9uw

Safe passage Young Leader award: https://rb.gy/c6r1ud

University of East London Pride Month Interview: https://rb.gy/lv5r6j

Photos: Causes, and Icons (on whose shoulders I stand)

Figure 7: Joel with Safe Passage Placard (Comic Relief Project)

Figure 8: Joel and Jeremy Corbyn (Nationality and borders Bill Protest)

Figure 9: Joel with Peter Tatchell (SMK Awards London)

Figure 10: Joel. Peter Tatchell at (SMK award) with the organiser

Figure 11: Joel x UK Black Pride (Reclaim Pride Protest)

Figure 12: Joel, Lady Phyll (UK Black Pride), Peter Tatchell (Reclaim Pride Protest)

Figure 13: Joel at Third Mainland Bridge Lagos, Nigeria Topic: LGBT Suicide and mental Health

Sourced From Nigerian Music