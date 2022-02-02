Nigeria’s Don Jazzy Reacts To Rihanna’s Pregnancy News

Shortly after it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a child, Don Jazzy, who has made no secret the fact that he has a crush on Rihanna, took to Instagram to share Riri and A$AP’s photo.

Don Jazzy uploaded the photograph of both Rihanna and Her lover A$AP with the caption: It’s finished.

Superstar singer, Robyn Rihanna, simply referred to as Rihanna, and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

The couple recently shared the news during which she was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her growing baby bump.

In a series of pictures published by People magazine, the Umbrella hitmaker and Rocky walk hand in hand, smiling at each other, with A$AP kissing her forehead in one shot.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and Rocky were longtime friends before first reports of their romantic relationship emerged in December 2020.

Sourced From Nigerian Music