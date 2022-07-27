Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz make Barack Obama’s summer playlist

Three Nigerian artistes have made it onto former US President Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist.

In keeping with his annual tradition, Barack Obama, on Tuesday, took to his social media pages to share the 44 songs he has been listening to this summer

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” he wrote.

Making the list were Nigeria’s Tems, Burna Boy and Pheelz.

‘Vibe Out’ by Tems was featured on her 2021 EP If Orange Was a Place.

‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy released in May 2022 was also on the list. The song which samples Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough is also featured on the musician’s new album Love, Damini.

Nigerian artiste, Pheelz made it onto Barack Obama’s list with his breakout hit ‘Finesse’ released in March 2022.

This is Burna Boy’s second time on Obama’s summer playlist.

