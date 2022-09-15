Nigeria’s Asake makes Apple Music history

‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ is Asake’s debut album that follows an incredible run in 2022 that has seen him drop successive hits. The album is a sonic masterpiece that embraces every element of the artist who explores his Fuji background to offer different fragments of his reality.

The Magicsticks-produced album majestically explores the Amapiano soundscape while also embracing rich Nigerian mainstream and sonic elements. The album has been considered by critics to be one of the best debut albums in the history of Afrobeats and its record-breaking success on Apple Music is further proof of its quality and impact.