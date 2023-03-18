Nigerians vote amid rising tensions

Weeks after presidential elections Nigerians returned to the polls on Saturday to pick governors for 28 out of 36 states across the country.

The election takes place as tension rise weeks after the ruling party, APC, won a presidential poll that the two main opposition parties alleged was marred by fraud.

“From the last presidential election, things went bad, but I believe things have been put in place to ensure that there will be no… ballot stealing, I guess”, said voter in Lagos, Emaka Amaka.

All eyes are on Lagos after last month’s victory by Labour Party candidate Peter Obi caused a stir after winning most votes on February 25th.

The Lagos race pits incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) against Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (LP) and the main opposition’s candidate Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Labour Party candidate for Lagos state governor is hopeful of change.

“This election is a battle for the soul of Lagos, is a battle where we want to put in a government for the people that works for the people and is focused and centred on the interests of the people, not current state capture that has happened in Lagos for the last 24 years”, denounced Gbadebo Rhodes, Lagos State Governor candidate with the Labour Party.

A decisive factor in Saturday’s vote will be turnout.

Turnout at the last presidential election was the lowest in the country’s history.

Sourced from Africanews