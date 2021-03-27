“Nigerians Treated Me Like Their Own”

Young promising singer, Gyakie has said she was given the warmest reception when she flew to Nigeria.

Recall Ghgossip.com earlier reported news about Gyakie flying to Nigeria to promote her song and her craft. The promotion business led to her ‘Forever’ remix which she featured sensational singer Omah Lay.

Speaking about Nigerians, she said they are one of the nicest and hospitable people on the planet. According to her, they treated her like their own, she was given the best treatment right from the airport throughout her stay in the country. Her biggest highlight is the gentle and respectful nature of the artists she met.

Gyakie met with DMW signee, Mayorkun and Teni who according to her, she has a record with both of them.

Watch video below:

Source: Ghgossip.com