Nigerians Slam Eniola Badmus Over Post On Davido’s Son’s Death

Posted by Nwa Diokpa Entertainment, Latest News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are berating popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus after she uploaded a broken heart picture signifying the death of a loved one.

Trouble started for Eniola Badmus after news about the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of popular Nigerian singer, Davido, emerged online. According to reports, Ifeanyi allegedly got drowned.

Although, it is not clear if Eniola Badmus was mourning Davido’s son or someone else, however, many Nigerians seeing her social media page with a broken heart understood it to mean that she was mourning Ifeanyi as Davido and the actress seems close.

It is not clear if Ifeanyi is dead as the parents are yet to make a public statement as some persons are saying that although Ifeanyi drowned but he survived. However, the African Examiner gathers some of the views of some netizens who lampooned Eniola Badmus for her tweets. Here are some of them below:

@lloydtweetz writes: “Btw Tiannah and Eniola Badmus are vile human beings for not letting the family break the news in their own way and time. You both deserve the worst for leaking this.”

@MercyEgbai writes: “What’s thank goodness? We thank God for sustaining and saving Ifeanyi Adeleke. May his name be praised. But as for Eniola Badmus, #Davido should be careful of her. Such a carrier of Badnews. Eniola Badnews.”

@UwailaSPalmer writes: “Someone should tell Linda Ikeji, Instablog, Eniola Badmus, Gistlovers and other clout tasty entities that it’s against God and humanity to pronounce someone dead while he/she is still alive. May God protect Davido, Ifeanyi, Chioma and everyone of us against clout chasers. Amen”

@thejummie writes: “Are you not all mad like this for dragging Eniola Badmus, she didn’t even write Ifeanyi on her post. Everyone just wants to drag bcos pple are dragging.”

@mzlizzybet writes: “Eniola Badmus posted a broken heart emoji, she did not include anyone’s name Why are y’all linking it to davido’s son???”

@MadeOfStreet writes: “I spoke with Davido signee and he confirmed that Ifeanyi truly drowned and lost consciousness, but he was rescued alive and he’s recovering in the hospital. Linda Ikeji and Instablog fake news travel’s without Visa. #ifeanyi #Davido Eclipse Dbanj Eniola Badmus Please God.”

@Nzube_Agbo writes: “Everyone acting like they care. Free Eniola Badmus and mind ur business, until the family speaks, everyone should be sleeping by now.”

@Benking452 writes: “Nothing happened to Davido’s Ifeanyi. Eniola Badmus no get sense. Even if it’s true, It wasn’t her story to share.”

@dami_mastermind writes: “This Eniola Badmus na oloriburuku lady. tf is that heartbreak post with “but why” making the rumor looks real about Davido’s Ifeanyi . Oloshi clout chaser.”

@ElikorBenson writes: “Why are y’all always in a haste to post about people’s death. Disgusting behavior from Eniola Badmus and those who leaked such sensitive info Even if something bad happens to the boy, Davido or Chioma should be the first to announce his demise, not just anybody Pray for Ifeanyi.”

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=82617

Sourced From Nigerian Music