Nigerians should be proud of 2023 presidential poll — UK

The United Kingdom has said that Nigerians should be proud of the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, made this position known on Tuesday in Abuja.

Liang, who spoke with newsmen at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly after a courtesy visit on the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said: “I made very good friends.

“I love Nigerian music a lot.

“The culture here is so rich.

“Secondly, the politics in Nigeria is so fascinating.

“I was here till the last election and I finished with this election and I’m impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Yes, a bit setbacks, but overall, I see this as positive and Nigeria should be proud, but with a remarkable difference when I came in 2019.

“Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa.

“The world watches your progress to democracy.

“Though there were some disappointments in the last election overall, every Nigerian should be proud because since 1999 Nigeria has been on the right track as far as participatory democracy is concerned.

“The election here is very different and fascinating as you are moving to three party system or maybe even four.

“I think Nigerians as well should realise that their votes count.”

Laing also hailed Nigerians for being resilient in times of difficulties.

She said: “There had been some tough times.

“We had COVID-19 and insecurity has got a lot more since I was here.

“Nigerian people are incredibly resilient.

“I remain very optimistic about Nigeria’s future.

“So it’s been a very wonderful tour and very sad to be going.”

Speaking earlier, Lawan commended the British Envoy on her positive disposition to the country.

He, however, tasked her to help in strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Britain.

He said: “Nigeria and Britain have come a long way in very cordial and diplomatic relations over the years.

“The tradition we believe high rated diplomat like you can help to foster and strengthen.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music