Nigerians React As Tiwa Savage Alleged Sex Tape Trends On Social Media

Posted by African Examiner Entertainment, Featured, Latest News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians are reacting differently to the release of an alleged s3x tape of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, with her unknown boyfriend.

Recall the Nigerian music star recently revealed that a blackmailer is currently in possession of footage showing her intimate moments with her lover.

According to her, the s3x video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her lover who deleted it immediately when he realised the error.

However, it was too late as someone wants to extort her over the sex tape.

On Monday night, Tiwa Savage’s s3xtape was reportedly leaked by an anonymous Instagram blogger.

It has since gone viral and this got people talking on social media.

African Examiner was able to capture people’s reactions to the leaked viral sex tape

@official_Oyinyechukwu_: “I pity Tiwa. The video was so real.”

@the_real_mikii: “Tiwa baby we dey for you.”

@accesslucky: “This gender war has eaten deep on all of you… what about the married lady that went on cheating? Why didn’t Tiwa ask de set thru camera and record themselves in full? (that’s if you have to record) Did she forget she’s a celebrity? Make una rest abeg.”

@PabloHoggs: “Don’t even know what Tiwa was thinking when she was having sex and she knew she was been recorded… I mean why are you recording yourself having s3x?? Now that innocent son of hers will grow old to find his Mom’s sex tape on the internet, because internet don’t forget.”

@Rhynogee: “This celeb are human being like us jare. They are worse than many of us here on twitter…. We move!!! Tiwa Savage, work on the mess if truly you are the one in the sextape. Ire o!!”

@Bennt_bee_: “Instagram users are not taking the sex tape lightly. They are seriously ranting because they believe it’s a stunt for tiwa to remain relevant.”

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69420

Sourced From Nigerian Music