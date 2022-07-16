Nigerians React As Burna Boy Brags About His Music Prowess

Advertisement

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has stirred online reactions after bragging about his music skills.

This is coming barely a week after the release of his latest album ‘Love, Damini’ which has been trending on music platforms.

Burna Boy took to the microblogging platform Twitter to brag about being the blueprint of afrobeats music with claims that everyone will follow his trend.

He wrote: “I’ve been the blueprint from day1. Now watch everyone follow again. Big7! Remember that shit”

Burna Boy is notoriously known for often praising and bragging about his achievement in the music industry.

However, many netizens cautioned him to learn from 2face who never brags about his wins but remain humble.

amina_minaah wrote: “Someone, define pride Me : Burna boy, Well, if you don’t hype yourself , who will”

groundnut.ninja wrote: “I miss the days when 2face would win world recognitions, awards and deals, still be humble and encourage upcoming artists. If the pace setters of Afro beats were this proud una for no see inspirations and role models.”

ubahkelechi wrote: “Oluwa Burna on that bragging rights”

heiseniade_ wrote: “Burna Boy is Worth Everything he said he is”

koffi_of_portharcourt wrote: “Some people were here before you… Put some respect in your cap though”

theshoe.dog wrote: “He sings way better than una wiz .. dont let us talk about he’s stage performance.. that one una wiz no see him back”

_aishaprettyxx wrote: “Allow people give themselves the accolades they deserve without tagging it bragging”

bbnforyou wrote: “Always fighting himself”



