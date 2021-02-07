Nigerians React As Blaqbonez Shares Video Of His Visit To Tiwa Savage

Fast-rising rapper, Blaqbonez took to his Twitter page on Saturday afternoon to share a short video clip of his visit to Tiwa Savage’s residence.

In the video, the ‘BBC’ crooner narrates how he went to buy the popular Afro-R&B singer a birthday cake so that he could present it to her on her special day.

He also shared how happy he was to finally meet the 41-year-old superstar.

However, the video could not help but spark reactions from Twitter users who could spot the curvier appearance of the former Mavin Records first lady.

Savage wore a simple top and joggers while looking bigger around the hips and waist.

See his post and reactions below:

met the queen @TiwaSavage and I honestly couldn’t believe how beautiful she is 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/1KCunzxiN6 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) February 6, 2021

But Tiwa savage don big generally, it’s not just the yansh, mama add weight ni na, what’s the fuss about her pumping her bum?? — Honourable Deji (@Adcolour_jnr) February 6, 2021

Tiwa Savage is a beautiful woman 😍 — قلبا شاكرا🇰🇪 (@Shirley_Sein) February 6, 2021

How can you open ur mouth waa and say Tiwa Savage did ass implant. This app 🤦😎 — HIT BOY ❁ (@SoundsOfCartel_) February 6, 2021

That ass way bigger now, I love to see this upgrades 🤗🤗😍😍 — BadBaby (@Mo_Sleek) February 6, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music