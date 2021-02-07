You are here
Nigerians React As Blaqbonez Shares Video Of His Visit To Tiwa Savage
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Nigerians React As Blaqbonez Shares Video Of His Visit To Tiwa Savage

Village Reporter ,
Nigerians React As Blaqbonez Shares Video Of His Visit To Tiwa Savage

Fast-rising rapper, Blaqbonez took to his Twitter page on Saturday afternoon to share a short video clip of his visit to Tiwa Savage’s residence.

In the video, the ‘BBC’ crooner narrates how he went to buy the popular Afro-R&B singer a birthday cake so that he could present it to her on her special day.

He also shared how happy he was to finally meet the 41-year-old superstar.

Read Also: Obama DMW Sparks Dating Rumors As He Pens Heartfelt Message To Tiwa Savage On Her Birthday

However, the video could not help but spark reactions from Twitter users who could spot the curvier appearance of the former Mavin Records first lady.

Savage wore a simple top and joggers while looking bigger around the hips and waist.

See his post and reactions below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email