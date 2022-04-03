Nigerians React As Banky W Dumps MDP For PDP

Posted by Nwa Diokpa Entertainment, Latest News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that popular singer, Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W, has dumped the Modern Democratic Party, (MDP) and joined the People’s Democratic Party to contest the 2023 Federal House of Representatives election in Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

The singer took to his Twitter account on Saturday to intimate his followers that he is no longer a member of MDP but member of PDP and he will be contesting next year’s election in the Federal House of Representatives under the platform of the PDP.

African Examiner recalls that Banky W contested for the House of Representatives during the last general election and lost.

His recent announcement has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning this new development.

@SodiqTade writes : APC had 22k+ votes, PDP had 18k+ votes and Banky W with MDP had 7k+ votes in 2019 election. Banky has realised that popular name isn’t enough and you have to be very realistic with your ambition. Supporting any Party outside PDP/APC in 2023 is a waste of time.”

@Cracylyn writes: “You can’t be supporting Peter Obi and attack Banky W for joining PDP. Thought we all agreed that we have only two parties in this you people’s country?”

@UnclePamilerin writes: “Banky W joined PDP to contest ahead of 2023. I think this is a good way to start. Let’s be honest, if it’s not PDP, it’s APC. What other party is there to join that has the resources, funds and people to beat this 2 parties. Let’s not lie to ourselves.”

@pastwts writes : Banky W just showed he is a serious politician. He needs a strong party to push him and defend him if he is rigged out. Since the third force has refused to manifest , young people need to take over the APC and PDP and turn them to international standards.”

@firstladyship writes: “Banky W in PDP is a welcomed development. The youths must begin to fill up the political parties at the grassroots, state level & at national. To take-over from the old, greedy, & incompetent failures, youths with achievements & verifiable source of wealth should begin to network.”

@SodiqTade writes: “GRV, Jandor, Demola, Banky W and others are going to give Tinubu some problem in 2023. It is not going to be business as usual in Lagos State.”

Adewale Adetona writes: “I don’t have a problem with Banky W or anybody joining PDP or APC. Our fundamental human rights include freedom of association. The sad reality is that a 3rd force seems like a myth especially in a country like Nigeria. I just hope he won’t become another Desmond Elliot.”

@omojuwa writes : When it comes to Nigeria actually working to make Nigeria work, you’d have to be pragmatic about it. I’d take a Banky W who joins PDP to run for office over those who’d pretend to form one new party every election, fully aware they are just fooling around.”

@fisayosoyombo writes: “I’d love to see @BankyW in public office regardless of the party, even though I’m not the greatest fan of the PDP-APC twin evil. Good luck to Banky W — because people like him, whose track record of people passion is there for all to see, deserve a place in leadership.”

@DrOlufunmilayo writes: “If it is true Banky W joined PDP, that is good news. Whatever reservations one may have about the 2 big parties in Nigeria, your best chance winning an election is by being in one of them. I don’t support PDP. I don’t support APC. But Nigeria needs more people like Banky W.”

