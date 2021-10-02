Nigerians must ensure military doesn’t return to power –Ex-RATTAWU chair, Edekere

Veteran broadcaster and politician, Osamudiamen Edekere, who recently turned 70, speaks about his career and state of the nation in this interview with ADEYINKA ADEDIPE

You were the RATTAWU Chairman in the Old Bendel State and a former National Vice Chairman of the union in the early 1980s. Can you recount your experience?

I joined Radio Nigeria in Lagos in 1974 but we were told that the then governor of the state, Sam Ogbemudia, was going to set up Bendel State Television and Radio. Due to this, I came to the Radio Nigeria in Benin and worked there till 1978. Radio Nigeria in Benin was taken over by the then Bendel State Government and became the Bendel Broadcasting Service. Along the line, the Federal Government took over the television station that was built by Ogbemudia and named it Nigeria Television Authority Benin. We then lost the television station and were left with the radio. It wasn’t easy because that time the importance of radio was fast diminishing while television was taking over due to it visual as well as audio effects. At a point, the people who found me worthy elected me as the chapter chairman of the Radio, Television, Theater and Arts Workers Union. So, I accepted and made them promise me that they wouldn’t run away if any difficulty arose. And they promised me to do whatever it would take for me to succeed. That was how I came into the labour movement.

What can you say about broadcasting practice then and what is obtainable now?

Broadcasting in those days was very interesting. If a radio or television station was off air for two minutes in a particular state, it was enough to trouble the government of that state or the entire nation. That was why in every military takeover, the first place to seize was the radio station and the television followed in the evening. For this reason, the military always stationed men at the radio station in Ikoyi. The radio is one medium that reaches far and it is cheaper to run compared to television. But today, television has taken over with the ability to be on air for 24 hours. If you were good enough, you would be recruited by the Federal Radio Service and you would be trained. At that time, what made us join radio was the prospect of getting local and overseas training. I started in the engineering department but when management saw what I could do, I was deployed to other areas and I was presenting Jazz Club from Radio Nigeria, Lagos, to Benin and then Bendel Broadcasting Service for between seven and eight years.

How was it like presenting Jazz Club on radio?

It gave me the opportunity to educate people on what Jazz music was all about. It was black music, African music; it originated from here (Africa). In the slaves field in America, each time they were tired, they used instruments to form music, which the white man called Jazz because they were using their native language to sing those melodious songs, but they (the slaves) later added English. People like Louis Armstrong and so many others were able to come together and form big bands, entered the city and started playing in nightclubs and other arena. It became a fascinating genre of music and the whites could not help but join in. Today, it is one of the biggest and most mature music genres on earth.

What is your feeling about the way broadcasters try to sound foreign on radio these days?

In our days, we got proper training. We had the Federal Radio Training School, where we were we trained and we were warned not to bring foreign diction as well as a lot of things on air. Your supervisor was always around from morning till the close of work to check you and make corrections to ensure that what was coming out was the best. I was trained at the training school in Sogunle, Lagos, which also led to further training abroad but the military intervention spoilt all those arrangements. It was when the military frustrated everything that we decided to go back to school to pursue other interests. We had come with our education to the industry but the military destroyed it and that is why today, there is not enough training and focus on the broadcasting industry. They (authorities) use broadcasters as if they are second-hand products but when the see the British Broadcasting Corporation and other foreign outfits’ correspondents, they give them priority as if they are superior. But they are indeed superior because we don’t train our own. Then they used to send us to the BBC and Voice of America. I had a programme I was handling with the VOA’s section of the American embassy. At that time, some people thought I was an American or that I was trained in America. I was able to present the programme in such a way that listeners could begin to imagine what it was like for slaves who started that genre of music in the camps. I used to invite people from America who watched those artists live to come and talk to us. I also ensured that we had people who watched them live when the artist visited Nigeria. Jazz music has come a long way and today we have the crossover jazz, the modern running, dancing music. Jazz has its own characteristics and once you hear it, you know this is Jazz.

How did you transit from broadcasting into politics?

When politics resumed in the late 70s, the Unity Party of Nigeria and the National Party of Nigeria and other political parties were formed. We saw the emergence of Ambrose Alli as the candidate of the UPN and the party at that time was labour-inclined. So, the workers tacitly worked for the UPN and Ambrose Alli won. But before the election, I took him to the studio and got our people to interview him so that he could see the equipment we were using. He realised that the equipment were obsolete and promised to buy new ones if he became governor. We told him that that would not be enough and that he had to build a television station to replace the one the Federal Government had taken over, which was built by Dr Sam Ogbemudia. And he promised to build a TV studio within two years of getting into office. Fortunately for him, he won the election and by then I had become the state chairman of RATTAWU. We reminded him of his promise but he told us to wait and that it wasn’t a priority at that time. We then served him our intention of industrial action. He thought it was a joke but before he knew what was happening, we had gone off air after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum. We were playing his promises on radio before we went off air and this worried him so much. After resolving the crisis, he promised to build the TV station in six months, which he did between 1981 and 1982 and named it the Bendel Television and we put one of our comrades, Joseph Osagiede, in charge of it. That gave me the opportunity to start observing the military when they started coming in and I found out that politics is a living profession; it affects the daily life of individuals. If the government is stable and able to turn out positive programmes, then there would be human and material development. Dr Ogbemudia, even as a military administrator, built so many industries in agric and health sectors; he built a glass industry, which was the first in Nigeria in Ughelli. He also built the textile industry in Asaba. So, we saw how the life of the masses in the old Bendel State changed. He put money and people into sports and the state became the best in sports in the country. They started representing Nigeria in international competitions. With that, we were able to understand the power of politics. He was a military man but he played good politics and developed Bendel State beyond any other in Nigeria. We had cause to look for people that would continue along that line and that was what took most of us into politics. So when the policy changed and the military brought non-indigenes to administer states, they told us to be grateful with what we had and that their state didn’t have half of what we had. So they only came and took our money away. That made us see that politics was very essential to the lives of the people and the development of the state, which was why I got into politics. We decided to put our education and professional know-how into politics. Back then, we were more involved and interested in the policy of the party and not positions. It was later we found out that if you don’t occupy the required position some other idiots would be brought in to spoil the good programmes. That was why I decided to seek an elective post, first as a local government council chairman. It was the same process that led us to get Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to become the first governor of Edo State after the state was created in 1991. I became the chairman of the biggest local government area in Nigeria, Oredo.

How was it like superintending over the local government?

As a super economist, who was highly educated, I had drawn up my programme before assuming office. I also told my people that there would be no owing of salaries and I would start paying from the month I was sworn in. They thought I was joking. They also asked me about what I would do about motor parks touts called agbero and I answered that I didn’t need them to win election because I had worked hard enough for Chief Oyegun. So, the moment I declared my intention, we went to work and on the election day, people were shocked to find out that they (the touts) were just a small percentage of the total voters. At that time, I was able to use the Internally Generated Revenue to develop the local government and not the allocation. I saw that Oredo could generate enough funds and I developed a new funding system, using the park, markets to generate money. Within six months of assuming office, I was able to pay the three months’ salaries being owed by my predecessor and also did not owe. They said it was a shock but I told them I wasn’t there to embezzle their money but to use it for the people and for the purpose for which I was elected. I was able to tar some roads and put streetlights on most of the streets before the military drove us out. Most genuine people have left politics because of military intervention. We must ensure the military do not come back because they have nothing to contribute.

What do you make of autonomy of the local governments as they have not been able to have positive impact on the people in recent times?

In my days, it was the military that was in power but we were able to fight them to get out of the way for us. Don’t be surprised that the areas where the council get their revenue from have been taken over by the state. Most state governors have become greedy. They look down on chairmen of councils. But in our days, we were greater than any military administrator. We educated them on what our responsibilities were but the chairmen of today are at the mercy of the governors. The state governors now set up electoral body in the state, so it is possible for the governor to enthrone chairmen of their choice, who they will be able to manipulate. It is a bad policy; we should go back to the days when the Federal Government conducted (LGA) elections and people ran for offices. This will give the council chairmen independence and they will be able to execute their programmes without fear or favour.

In his congratulatory message to you, Governor Godwin Obaseki credited you for his re-election in the face of stiff opposition against him. Why did you support him?

I didn’t just know the governor today. I have known him from secondary school, though he didn’t meet me in primary school. We also both belong to the Angelican faith. Though he is a younger person, we knew each other. I know he is a very selfless person who will work to develop the state beyond what he has met. And since Adams Oshionmhole had said he was his engine room, so we had no other option but to vote for Obaseki. Oshionmhole even said that he (Obaseki) would be a better governor than him and we are seeing all that today except that he must continue to relate with opinion leaders, community leaders and political leaders because these are knowledgeable and experienced people. Since the leaders fought for him to make him the governor the second time, he must consult them always. If he doesn’t do that, his rating will drop.

How does it feel like to be 70 years old?

I live my life every day. I have a group of friends and we give ourselves the best on a daily basis. I also owe this milestone to God. I see the milestone as a joke. But the Almighty has kept us in good health and we have been able to still be together. One of these guys is Honourable Charles Idahosa. When I was with Radio Nigeria, he was with the NTA in Benin and we got into politics about the same time. We have seen things together unlike others, who did not have the opportunities we had. We have been involved in the development of the state and Nigeria and as a result, we have the experience and professional know-how which we always put to use. We did it for Chief Odigie-Oyegun, who was like an unknown entity when he came. The Igbinedions towered above everyone else but we were able to turn his education and experience as a permanent secretary at the federal level into his favour by drafting programmes which endeared him to the people.

Can you talk about your upbringing and your family?

I was born on August 30,1951. My father, Mr Lawson Eduware Edekere, was brought up by the Anglican Church formerly known as Church Missionary Society. He was a brilliant student right from primary school and he got Cambridge, which my mother also had. He wedded my mother at the St. Matthew Church on Sakponba Road. My father was the treasurer of the Benin/Ondo Diocese. He was the manager of the CMS Bookshop and he was sent abroad by the Anglican Mission to train as an accountant. He used that opportunity to train also as a referee and brought refereeing to this part of the world. He was the first FIFA-graded referee in Africa. We were five children and I am the second. We are three boys and two girls. My father laid emphasis on education instead of acquiring material things.

How will you describe your relationship with your children and grandchildren?

It is fantastic. I met my wife in the University on Benin and we got married in 1991. I have five kids, three are graduates and two are undergraduates. When I see them I am happy and they are grateful for what God has been able to use me to do in their lives.

Do you have any ambition of returning to the radio to join the likes of Benson Idonije?

We were all in the radio together at that time but Idonije was my senior. It is only in this part of the world that people do not rely on the experience of retired professionals because society stands to gain a lot. But I still like to make contribution by writing to the appropriate quarters.

You are a member of Peoples Parliament of Nigeria. How does the group work?

The Peoples Parliament of Nigeria was set up before Oyegun’s election to give a voice to the voiceless and the office is in Igun Street, Benin. Some people thought it was a place to drink beer and take pepper soup, but they found out that it is a group made up of intellectuals. We have been partly responsible for electing governors, appointing commissioners and other political office holders in the state as well as making meaningful contributions to government policies that will better the lives of the people.

How do you relax?

I travel abroad sometimes and also visit Lagos. In Benin, I have a group of friends and we relate nearly everyday and have old boys group. We meet, relax, talk about old times and discuss trending issues.

In view of toxic economic and political situation in the country, what is your advice to Nigerians?

To me, the world is not a difficult place. It is, however, difficult for those who do not have a good mind. There are people that have been visited by the devil and theirs is to destroy whatever is good. What I find most baffling in Nigeria is that people who do not have the knowledge to occupy certain positions are the ones who do everything to get there. There is also too much nepotism in the country. The moment you are not parochial and greedy but open-minded and civilised, you will make better decisions for the development of the country. So if anyone thinks a tribal group can take over the country, such persons should begin to have a change of mind because anybody that has such a feeling can never be a leader and others should come together to deal with such persons because they are evil.

This country should be one of the best in the world. God has blessed us with lots of resources but we have refused to work for the growth of the country. If you look at what is happening in the world today, there are also some people who belong to certain religion and they feel they must have their way. We all must have our way irrespective of our religious sect. You should be allowed to hold your belief but whatever that is, one must not bother others with it. That is why I work always to contribute to the goodness of my environment.

Copyright PUNCH

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music