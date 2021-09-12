Nigerians in US celebrate Yoruba culture

It was two nights of excitement in New Jersey in the United States of America on Friday and Saturday as Nigerians celebrated the rich and diverse cultures of Yoruba people.

The celebration was tagged ‘Asa’ (culture).

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who attended the fiesta reports that the maiden edition of ‘Asa Expo’ showcased Yoruba music, masquerades, proverbial sayings and songs.

The nights also showcased fashion, Ayo game, recitation of Yoruba poems and wrestling, among others.

The originator of Asa Expo, Temitope Adeshina, in her remarks, said that every nation must invest in its culture to realise its potentialities and reposition itself for development and progress.

Adeshina said Nigeria should do everything possible to ensure the sustainability of its cultural values by promoting and investing in them.

She said that many developed nations had shown adherence to promoting and investing in culture and urged notable Africans in the U.S. to regard culture as a project that is worth embarking upon.

“We saw it (Asa Expo) as a project worth doing by putting this event together to help bring to the fore cultural values as tools for realising our full potential as Africans and as Nigerians in particular.

Adeshina said the event would be celebrated annually and called for support from sister organisations and well-meaning people to promote and sustain Yoruba values.

In his remarks, Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, said the event was another wonderful occasion where the organisers showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Adeshina said the event would be celebrated annually, calling for support from sister organisations and well-meaning people to promote and sustain the Yoruba values.

The Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija said the event was another wonderful occasion that the organisers had showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

The occasion drew eminent Yoruba living in the U.S., including traditional rulers like Oba Adefunmi Adejuyigbe, Oloyo of Oyotunji, a Yoruba community in the U.S. regarded as North America’s oldest authentic African village.

Oba Mathew Ayinde Ajibulu, the Olu Onigboolu of Ewekoro Local Government in Ogun State and Oba Abimbola Akile Balogun, Oshiloye Joye 1, Akile Yoruba of Okunade of Africa Kingdom, Texas, were also in attendance.

NAN reports that the event featured the launch of ‘Ewa Asa’ (beauty of culture) Magazine and presentation of awards and gifts to individuals.

(NAN)