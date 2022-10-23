Nigerians don’t have time to enjoy art –Bolanle Austen-Peters

Filmmaker and Executive Director of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters, tells BABATUNDE TUGBOBO her journey, achievements and other issues

What influenced your decision to veer into movie production and theatre directing?

I started directing in 2014 and that was because I had the vision to do ‘Saro’ the musicals. I was interested in musicals and we didn’t have a lot in Nigeria. So, I decided to get directors to do it. I had the vision but I didn’t know I could direct, but essentially I found out in the cause of that production that I could direct because I was telling them (directors) what I wanted to achieve. Based on that, I decided to start directing my own shows.

So far, will you say that it has paid off well and what are the sacrifices that you have made to be successful in this field?

I think the public will be in a better position to tell whether it is doing well or not. However, I think that we have recorded a lot of successes. Our plays are probably the most watched plays in Nigeria today. ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ is probably one of the longest running plays in Nigeria today. It is being shown over a hundred times in different locations – South Africa, Dubai, Egypt, Lagos, Abuja.

Our performances have the highest number of attendees at any point in time for a theatre performance in Nigeria. In addition to that, we have been able to influence and create a completely new subculture. People are doing musicals because we started doing musicals here at Terra Kulture. If you look at the landscape, ninety percent of those doing musicals in Nigeria today came out of Terra Kulture. I think that in itself is something remarkable.

What will you say is the biggest challenge in film production in Nigeria?

I think the biggest challenges are funding and scripting. Getting a good script and funding it is quite challenging. Even when one has a good script, one needs funding to do it as well as one will like. In Nigeria, we operate on almost 10 per cent or less of what a Hollywood budget will be for the same script, because they have the money to do it right.

The Nigerian music industry seems to be gaining more international appeal than the movie industry, what do you think is responsible for this?

I think that if you look at music, it is almost like a solo act. It is one man and his craft. Music is easy to move around and easy to sell. Movies take a lot more collaboration and have different levels. One has to do the pre-production, production, post-production, and then look for partners and distributors. Everybody loves music and the brand of music that we have right now – Afrobeats – which is a fusion of so many things that has become so popular has cut across. Movies have their own peculiarity, so I think that it is probably easier to sell music than movies.

What’s your thought on the quality of Nigerian movies and what areas should the movie industry improve on?

I think that if you look at what is going on, there is growth, and things are getting better from where they started. I am not a veteran in this space. For those who started art, I am sure they can tell you better that there’s been a lot of growth and for those of us who were consuming it as well and being an active participant also, I feel that even from four years ago, things have changed a lot. There are more international collaborations and awareness about Nigerian content. There are Nigerians abroad now who are consuming and helping to spread the work, and there are more distributors coming onboard as well. There is growth and it can only get better.

You seem to love arts and culture, why did you study Law instead of Theatre Arts?

(Laughs) I don’t know, I guess maybe at that time, there was a tendency for us all to want to do the so-called professional courses.

Some of your plays have travelled to the United Kingdom, South Africa and Egypt. How does it feel to record such success?

I am happy. These things happen because we have worked really hard, and we have grown a brand over the years based on consistency and excellence. We have grown a team as well. I have a phenomenal team of people that I work with including all my staff members and partners.

What do you think Nigerians do not understand about the arts?

I think Nigerians love the arts. The problem is that we are striving for socio-economic and political rights as a people in a way that enjoying and appreciating creativity is taken from everybody. People are struggling to get to work and get a life. Nigerians appreciate art. It is just that they don’t have the luxury of time and finance to be able to partake in it.

What are the fundamentals you look out for in a story before you start a movie production?

For me, I just don’t want to be throwing out content. I like content that relates to our everyday life and how we live. I am a student of history and literature. A lot of times, there is a lot of satire. I love to comment on what is going on in our society using my art to tell the story. When I look at the project, I am asking myself what lessons will I be leaving with this story, and there is nothing wrong with those that don’t have a message. It is just what I prefer. I prefer to have a message in my story. If you look at ‘Bling Lagosians’, it is about the fake lifestyles of people in Lagos. If you look at ‘93 Days’, it is almost like a documentary of how Ebola disease came into Nigeria. These stories are there for posterity. We constantly ensure that the stories have a message they are telling.

Your movie, ‘Man of God’, talks about the ills in religious centres. Was the story borne out of personal experience?

No, I think it was just me again looking around me and observing. I observe a lot. When I am in a room and I am watching the television, I am just thinking about why, how and what informs that behaviour. ‘Man of God’ was deeper than that, but I had to be very careful and had to be sensitive to the feelings of those who are really into those beliefs. These are stories that come to me simply by watching society.

What is the average amount you expend on a movie production?

It depends; each movie has its own budget. Some movies are low-budget. Any movie can gulp as much as the director and the executive producers are able to fund it. You can fund a movie for N10m, N100m, $1m, or $10m. It depends on how deep the pockets of the executive producers are, and how big the vision of the director is as well.

Related News

How does insecurity in the country affect the movie sector?

None of us will want to go to a place where there is heavy banditry. Those are things that affect us as a business. It affects everybody because one cannot operate in a system where there is no security. For us at Terra Kulture, we are also impacted by what is going on in Nigeria. We are fortunate that Lagos is secured to an extent.

How helpful have online movie streaming companies been to movie producers in terms of finance and royalty from works?

I think that the online distribution platforms have given us options. Prior to now, there were no options for cinemas and the cinema owners would also sell them on your behalf. However, we now have these platforms that allow us to at least explore other possibilities, which means that when there is competition and there are options, the consumer or the seller of the products will benefit. Right now, these are better times and can still be better. It’s been a positive trend.

Most movie production outfits often complain about hoodlums and street urchins coming around while they are shooting movies, have you had such an experience, and can you share it with us?

Oh yes, of course! Again, it is a question of the depredation in our society. People need to extract when they get an opportunity and I recognise that. One has to get a permit and work with the local communities. What we do is that there is always somebody who is just like the liaison person who talks to them. We just have to make sure that everybody is happy and they have to be on your side

A school of thought also believes that more movies need to be made about real-life Nigerian heroes, whether dead or alive. What do you think about that?

I agree. Like I said, there are different genres of movies. One can do a biopic. We just did one on Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti; that is us telling the story of a Nigerian hero and then, there are so many other people. I think one was done on Babangida.

Is there any Nigerian story that you are passionate about that involves visuals?

The most passionate one was Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti; I have done that and I am going to look for the next one; but there are so many stories to talk about.

What does it feel like being the daughter of a legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola?

It feels great! (laughs)

Do you still practice as a lawyer?

Being a lawyer is a full-time job, it is not possible (that I still practice as a lawyer).

What are the key things that have kept you going in life?

I am extremely disciplined and I believe that I am here to add value to my society and wherever it is that I find myself. Also, I have a sense of responsibility for the younger generation as well. We all need to pass on whatever it is that we have learned in the course of our lives.

How do you plan your vacation?

I have noticed that there are some downtimes. After my Easter play, I always find out that I can take off and have a good time till about September.

What would you like to be remembered for?

Honestly, for me, I just do what makes me happy, and what makes me happy is my job and my family. If in the course of doing all of these I am passing on something to other people and I am also leaving a legacy, I will be very happy. But I do know that I have trained a lot of very young people; if that is my legacy, that is a great one.

How do you unwind?

I unwind at Terra Kulture and occasionally I go to the Book Club. Also, I travel a lot.

How do you like to dress?

I love to dress casual.

Sourced From Nigerian Music