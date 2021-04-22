Nigerians compose song for Akuapem Poloo [ Video]

Some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to show their love to embattled actress, Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo in a unique way.

They have composed a song titled: “Akuapem Poloo the Lord is able” to show their support after she was jailed for posting naked pictures of herself and her son on social media

In the video, the Nollywood stars were seen singing the emotional song for Akuapem Poloo.

Watch video below