Nigerian Singer Johnny Drille Drops New Single ‘Believe Me’

Village Reporter,

Nigerian musician Johnny Drille has announced the launch of his latest single, “Believe Me.” In the early hours of Tuesday, the music star dropped a teaser video to mark the release of his new song.

Longing for Anwuli

In “Believe Me,” Johnny Drille sings about his intense longing for a girl named Anwuli. The lyrics go, “What have you done to me?/I no know, oh yeah/What have you done to me?/I no know oh/Believe me/Believe me/Believe me/E gats be you/I need you/I need you for my family/Believe me/Believe me/E gats be you/I need you/I need you for my family.”

Produced by Don Jazzy

“Believe Me” was co-written and produced by Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavins Records. It’s expected to be a chart-topper with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Still Lyrical Video Released

Along with the song, Johnny Drille also released a still lyrical video showcasing the heartfelt lyrics of “Believe Me.”

The soulful sound of “Believe Me” is a testament to Johnny Drille‘s unique and captivating musical abilities, and it’s certain to be on heavy rotation for fans all over the world.

Credit: von.gov.ng

ENND

