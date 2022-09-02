Nigerian Police officers harassed Mavin singer Boyspyce

Mavin artiste Boyspyce has gone onlive on Instagram after him and some crew members were harrassed by police officers.

The artiste said he was harassed by a policeman who stepped into his vehicle.

A viral video from the live session captured the moment an officer entered the singer’s car, and he was heard saying he doesn’t feel safe in the background.

Another police officer was equally captured standing a few steps away as the scene played out with his colleagues.

A disturbing portion of the video captured the moment Boyspyce’s phone was forcefully collected to stop him from recording what was going on.

KFN recalls that Singer Yemi Alade reacted after dancer Eromose Ordia got allegedly harassed by police officer on Salah day.

Eromose Ordia was harassed for dancing and getting filmed in a restricted area. He has since been released from custody.

Reacting to the incident, Yemi Alade wondered why uniform men in Nigeria would rather pretty on innocent citizens while they protect the guilty.

This is Nigeria, Lagos state CMS police station Yesterday, My dancer @tomisin_tomtom was harassed for dancing on the streets by policemen not wearing uniform. What was his crime? dancing!!! Only in #NIGERIA that uniformed men will rather Prey on the innocent and protect the guilty.

“Thankfully he was released yesterday but they have seized his phone.WHY? THEY SAID HE HAS TO COME AND SEE THEIR AREA COMMANDER THE NEXT DAY!! WHY?? WHY SUCH ABUSE OF POWER.

MAKING videos and taking pictures is not a crime in ALL civilised countries around the world. let’s make sure we share this video so our loved ones can be protected. Thank you @aleeygiwa and @taiyealiyu”.

