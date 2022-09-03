Nigerian Musician, Ice Prince Remanded At Ikoyi prison

Embattled Nigerian musician, Panshak Henry Zamani better known as Ice Prince has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Naija News had reported earlier that the Hip hop rapper was arrested on Friday by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, for driving without license plates and abducting its personnel on duty post.

The 35-year-old entertainer was immediately arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Ajah area of Lagos.

Ice Prince was arraigned on a three-count charge of assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties and abduction.

However, when the counts were read to him, the musician pleaded not guilty.

Passing his verdict after hearing the case, the court judge, Justice Taiwo Oyaniyi ordered the remand of Ice Prince at the Ikoyi Prison.

Oyaniyi subsequently granted Ice Prince bail in the sum of N500,000. He is also to provide the court with two responsible sureties.

The Magistrate ordered that he be remanded in the correctional centre until he fulfils his bail condition. He then adjourned further proceedings in the case till September 7.

Naija News understands that Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed Ice Prince offense on social media.

Hundeyin noted via his official Twitter page that the artiste was driving to a destination in the state when the police patrol team in the area stopped him around 3 am for driving without license plates.

The PPRO said Ice Prince had initially agreed to follow the officers to the station but after that abducted the policeman, assaulted and threatened to throw him into the river.

Hundeyin said the singer was trailed and arrested after the event.

