Nigerian Music Veteran Timaya Drops Scintillating New Single “My Moto”

Timaya, one of Nigeria’s most renowned and celebrated music artists, has recently unveiled his latest release, a scintillating new single titled “My Moto.”

His consistent ability to deliver hit records nonstop has gained him a prominent position within the music industry, and this latest offering is set to further reinforce Timaya’s reputation as a certified hitmaker.

“My Moto” embodies Timaya’s unique style, combining elements of dancehall and Afrobeats to create an irresistible sonic experience. The track showcases his inimitable charisma and energy, as he confidently commands the rhythm, delivering a performance that is both electrifying and compelling.

Credits for the production of “My Moto” are attributed to Timaya’s trusted collaborator, Yung Willis. This marks Timaya’s first official single release for the year 2023 after the success of his 2022 hit record, “Sweet Us.”

As a seasoned music veteran, Timaya has firmly etched his name into the music scene both locally and internationally, earning him recognition as a talented and respected artist.

Listeners can now stream and hear the magic in “My Moto” by clicking the link here.

Credit: notjustok.com

ENND

Sourced From Nigerian Music