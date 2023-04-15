Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, escapes ‘kidnap’ attempt

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, Friday night confirmed escaping from a security breach at her residence.

The talented singer made the revelation on her Instagram handle via a statement signed by her management.

“Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and her family are safe and well”, the statement read.

Several media outlets had earlier in the day reported the alleged kidnap attempt.

The original story was first published by a self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who reported that the singer’s new driver allegedly provided information about her movements to his co-conspirators, but luckily for Savage, the attempt failed and all those involved were arrested and handed over to the police.

