Nigerian Man found ‘unconscious’ in a hotel room narrates how unknown woman allegedly charmed, raped him and stole his valuables
A man who was found unconscious in a hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has narrated how a yet to be identified woman allegedly raped him and stole his valuables.
In an interview with human rights group, Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, the Akwa Ibom indigene claimed that the unknown woman used mysterious substance to lure him to the hotel from where he was selling.
”There, she allegedly sexually assaulted him, left him unconscious, stole his money and mobile phones.
“He said he was woken up by the room attendant of the hotel after expiration of the money the lady paid. Abacha Road Divisional Police headquarters,GRA phase 2, Port Harcourt where the matter was reported drove him back to his home when he regained consciousness.” the group said in a statement on Thursday, December 23.