Nigerian Man found ‘unconscious’ in a hotel room narrates how unknown woman allegedly charmed, raped him and stole his valuables

”There, she allegedly sexually assaulted him, left him unconscious, stole his money and mobile phones.





“He said he was woken up by the room attendant of the hotel after expiration of the money the lady paid. Abacha Road Divisional Police headquarters,GRA phase 2, Port Harcourt where the matter was reported drove him back to his home when he regained consciousness.” the group said in a statement on Thursday, December 23.