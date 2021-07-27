Nigerian Idol winner, Kingdom, other top contestants hosted at Rite Foods

Bigi, the proudly Nigerian favourite carbonated soft drink with twelve variants, recently played host to the winner of the Nigerian Idol season 6, Kingdom Kroseide, and other top contestants at its corporate headquarters in Lagos. It was the first visit by the winner and top contestants to the company since the conclusion of the music competition.

It was a sensational event for the stars at Rite Foods Limited, makers of Nigeria’s premium Bigi drinks that was the headline sponsor of the reality music show.

Kingdom, the 24-year-old singer who was refreshed by the Bigi Premium Water, to clinch the Nigerian Idol crown arrived at the event, accompanied by other contestants to get more in tune with the brands that fantastically energized them all through the stages of the music competition.

At the event, Boluwatife Adedugbe, the Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, on behalf of the company welcomed the Nigerian Idol, Kingdom, and other contestants, assuring them that the Bigi brand will always be there to promote and support them through their careers.

In his remark, Kingdom revealed that his unique style was an important quality that made him victorious at the competition, and he likened it to what the Bigi water stands for. According to him, “Bigi water is just unique with a crisp and refreshing taste and that distinctiveness was what brought me this far,” the Idol stated.

The star further expressed his appreciation to the Bigi brand for supporting the platform that brought him to the limelight, saying it is a whole new level for him. “I thank Bigi, I thank Rite Foods Limited, the proudly Nigerian and truly world-class company for sponsoring the show which has favored me to be announced in my music career. The platform has exposed me, and this is indeed a whole new level for me,” he added.

On future collaborations and genres of music, the star added that staying in trend is what is important to him as an inspirational singer, and he looks forward to partnering with other established singers to prove himself through his 6 track EP to top the music charts soon.

“I am versatile and believe in creativity. I love so many artists and would like to expand my music collaborations to prove myself so that I can top the charts soon. So, watch out for fusions like afro, salsa, soul and others,” he said.

It was an outing that re-echoed the competition’s music experiences by the contestants as they recounted what they went through during the music contest, as well as their interaction with the brand that energized their stunning performance during the show.

