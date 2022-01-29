Nigerian Idol receives Over 10,000 audition entries for Season 7





MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, producers of Nigerian Idol, revealed that they received about 10,000 entries when they opened for auditions. The Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, also confirmed that it is the most entries they have ever received for the show. Nigerian Idol has proven to be a coveted springboard for aspiring musicians in its past seasons.

So, the number of people trying to get on the show is not surprising. However, it is interesting to note that about 10 out of the 10,000 people that applied will make it to the live shows. Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that there’ll be only one winner who will take home all the prizes. Speaking about the audition process, Tejumola said: “For this season, we held auditions online, and for the first time after a long time, we also had physical auditions. This year, we had a hybrid just to give more hopefuls of the Nigerian Idol format a chance to enter and get a shot at fame.

‘‘We had a record number of almost 10,000 entries, an increase from last season.” She also thanked the team of selectors, commending them for a job well done and reminding everyone that it isn’t an easy process. The three-month-long music reality show will follow talented musicians through rigorous training to create the next Nigerian music superstar.





They will be judged by award-winning artiste, Oladapo ‘D’banj’ Oyebanjo; singer-songwriter, Simisola ‘Simi’ Kosoko; and creative industry entrepreneur, Obi Asika. IK Osakioduwa will return as the host of the show. The winner for this season will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes. Following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is officially on for the seventh season of the show, which premieres on February 6. The show will air on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family by 7pm. There will also be non-stop bonus content on DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 29. The live shows will start airing on March 20. The headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi Drinks while the co-headline sponsor is Binance.





Sourced From Nigerian Music