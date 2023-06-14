Nigerian Highlife Musician Ikesima Brown and Band Members Killed in Tragic Road Collision

…By Dorcas Funmi for TDPel Media.

Ikesima Brown, a renowned Nigerian singer known as the Niger Delta Queen of Highlife Music, has tragically passed away in a ghastly motor accident.

The accident occurred on the Abuja/Lokoja highway near Kwale community in Delta State, claiming the lives of Brown and six other band members.

They were en route from Warri to Abuja for a performance when their bus collided with a petrol tanker.

Fatal Accident on the Abuja/Lokoja Highway:

The fatal accident took place on Sunday, June 11, as the band members were traveling for their show.

It was revealed that the ill-fated vehicle carrying the popular band had been hired by a state government to perform at the swearing-in reception of National Assembly members in Abuja on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck when their Toyota Siena car collided with a fuel tanker, instantly killing them at the accident site.

Victims of the Accident:

The deceased have been identified as Chief Joseph Ekeremieye, Ikesima Brown, Ebis Awiki, Tuku, and others.

The loss of these individuals, who were actively contributing to the music industry and impacting lives through their talent, has left a significant void.

Governor Douye Diri Expresses Deep Sadness:

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, expressed profound sorrow over the twin accidents that claimed the lives of at least 10 Ijaw indigenes.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Diri referred to the incidents as a Black Sunday for Bayelsa and the entire Ijaw nation.

The governor extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and Barrister Smooth, the leader of the band.

He acknowledged that the state and the Ijaw community were mourning the loss of these young talents and acknowledged their impact.

Words of Condolence and Prayer

Governor Diri conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families affected by the accidents. He also prayed for comfort and strength for the grieving families.

The governor expressed his hope for a quick recovery for those who sustained injuries in the accidents.

The sudden departure of these young talents and breadwinners who followed their passion is an immense loss to Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

Conclusion:

The tragic road accident that claimed the lives of Ikesima Brown, Chief Barrister Smooth, and other band members has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry.

The loss of these vibrant young talents is deeply mourned, and the affected families are in the thoughts and prayers of the people.

May the families find solace in this difficult time, and may those injured in the accidents recover swiftly.

Sourced From Nigerian Music