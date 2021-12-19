Nigerian Father Weeps As His Son Surprises Him With A Brand New Car [Video]
A young Nigerian man has moved his father to emotions by surprising him with a brand new car.
In a video making rounds online, the man and his siblings were leading their father to a garage where the car, a Honda Pilot was parked.
As soon as the man saw the whip, he had a look of shock on his face as he kept his mouth wide open in disbelief.
The children hugged their father passionately and the moment the man got a hug from the son that bought him the white-coloured whip, tears began to drop from his eyes.
The elderly man wiped his face with his hand and expressed deep appreciation to his son.
Watch the video HERE
