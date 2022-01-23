Nigerian Celebrities Whose Parents Are Influential In The Society (Photos)

✓Folarin Falana

Rapper, Folarin Falana, was born to Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria and his wife, Funmi Falana, a Nigerian women’s rights activist.

Damilola, known professionally as LAX, is a singer and son of Nigerian lawyer and business tycoon, Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi.

Cuppy is a DJ, whose father is Femi Otedola, a business magnate and philanthropist.

She has siblings who are also well known in the entertainment industry, in persons of, Temi and Tolani Otedola.

David Adeleke, is the son of Adedeji Adeleke, a Nigerian business tycoon.

Yul Edochie, followed his father’s footsteps by becoming a part of the movie industry. His father who is an actor, is one of the pioneers of Nollywood, having began his acting career in the 1980s.

Nigerian politician, Ademola Adeleke is the father to singer, Adebayo Adeleke, recognized professionally as B-Red.

Reality TV star, Kidd Waya, is the son of Terry Waya, a business man and socialite.

