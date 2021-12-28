Nigerian artistes sing about love but don’t have it, Shatta Wale continues rant

With his endless rant on Twitter, Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale, has not backed down as he has continued throwing shades at Nigerian artistes.

The rapper had earlier blasted Nigerian tweeps on Monday morning, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has dismissed his rant as a sign of hate and has demanded an apology.

The rapper, however, continued his rant as he stated that Nigerian artistes do not show love.

“Your artistes see Ghana like heaven. Anytime I say something about Nigeria it hits them hard. You guys sing about love but you don’t have it. All na scam,” the rapper tweeted.

He added, “Nobody is hating nobody here but the way you Naija people like comparing your artistes to us is absurd.

“Sorry for those Naija rats saying they haven’t heard my music before. Yes it’s because I am too ok with the love from Ghana where I was born rather than a strangers’ land to intimidate me.

“Ask some of your artistes, they come here and flop. I have many shows I can make reference to. Some even get arrested here and some too dey chop slaps and you want to talk about stardom to me. No sir! Let your artiste tell you the truth!” (sic)

The rant started on Sunday where the rapper threw shades on Nigerian artistes after selling out a Ghanaian stadium.

Referring to that, the rapper said, “I won’t prove any point of filing a particular place to make me a big star. That’s what you people see as stardom.

“You don’t even have dancehall artistes. Come to Ghana – we have varieties ,from banku to fried rice and you own indomie. We have all.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music